Mehr Dhupia's 'Favourite Place' Is With Dad Angad Bedi

Angad Bedi with his daughter Mehr. (Image courtesy: nehadhupia)

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi might not share their five-month-daughter Mehr's pictures on social media very often but when they do, we simply love it. On Thursday, Neha delighted her fans with a rare picture of her husband Angad Bedi and their daughter on her Instagram profile. The picture comprises silhouettes of the father-daughter duo and it looks simply beautiful. In the picture, baby Mehr can be seen curled up in her father's arms, which Neha very aptly described as Mehr's "favourite place." The caption on Neha's post read: "Her favourite place ... Daddy's shoulders #babygirl #5months."

Take a look at Neha Dhupia's post here:

A few months ago, Neha Dhupia shared a picture of herself along with her Angad Bedi, Karan Johar and his twins Roohi and Yash. In the picture, baby Mehr could be seen curled up in Hiroo Johar's arms. This is the picture we are talking about:

Remember the picture, in which Mehr could be seen resting on his father Angad Bedi. Neha Dhupia gave her fans a glimpse of the precious moment by sharing a picture on her Instagram profile.

Neha and Angad welcomed the little munchkin in November last year. Angad Bedi's father Bhishan Singh Bedi introduced the world to Mehr by sharing a picture on his Twitter profile and he wrote:"You little beauty Mehr. Another lifeline for grandparents. Both maternal and paternal. Aren't we Blessed..? Yes, all of it by Guru's Mehr only. God bless little one. Welcome to this journey. Ordained by Almighty WaheGuru."

U Little Beauty MEHR..another Lifeline for Grandparents...Both Maternal & Paternal..Aren't we Blessed..?!! Yes All of it by Guru's MEHR Only..GodBless Little One..Welcome to this Journey..Ordained by Almighty WaheGuru..!! pic.twitter.com/LtPYr9lG82 — Bishan Bedi (@BishanBedi) November 20, 2018

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi had a hush-hush wedding in May last year. The couple announced their pregnancy on social media.

