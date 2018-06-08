Neha Dhupia And Angad Bedi Are Planning Wedding Reception. Want To Invite Amitabh Bachchan And Salman Khan: Report Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi, who tied knot in May this year, will host a reception for friends and family in July

Share EMAIL PRINT New Delhi: Highlights "She needs to give me five days to figure this out," said Angad Bedi "I want Mr Bachchan and Salman bhai to be there," Angad added "It was now or never for us," said Angad Shaadi toh kar li, but we have to go reverse now," mid-day quoted Angad Bedi saying. Angad said that getting his wife Neha to actually sit down and plan the event is a major challenge, reported mid-day. "She needs to give me five days to figure this out. We have seen a few venues and are yet to zero in on one," said Angad. Given his stint with cricket and films, one thing is for sure that Angad's guest list is going to be a long one. Neha, who has also been part of the industry for a while now, has a sizeable list of friends whom she hopes to invite to the reception.



"I want my close friends to be there. Right now, all of them are busy. (Ashish) Nehra is not in town. From the film industry, I want Mr Bachchan and Salman (Khan) bhai to be there, and they are both caught up right now," Angad Bedi told mid-day. Angad Bedi also told mid-day that they are in search of a new house and the celebrations will kick in as soon as they will purchase their new property.



with family and close associates in attendance. The wedding took place at a gurudwara in Delhi on May 10 and the duo shared the big news with their fans on social media. About how things fell in place for the duo, Angad Bedi told mid-day: "One day, Neha and I were talking about life, and I told her I want to settle down with her. We've known each other for a while. I have been interested in her for a long time. I spoke to her parents. They loved me, especially her mother.



Photos from Angad and Neha's wedding in Delhi:

Best decision of my life.. today, I married my best friend. Hello there, husband! @Imangadbedipic.twitter.com/a2ePsaXUNN — Neha Dhupia (@NehaDhupia) May 10, 2018

Best friend.. now wife!! Well Hello there mrs BEDI!!! @NehaDhupiapic.twitter.com/ZQxICr9yE2 — ANGAD BEDI! (@Imangadbedi) May 10, 2018



It was "now or never" situation for Angad and Neha since their work commitments would have them apart for over a year. "Neha is leaving for the US soon, and I am in between three projects. So, it was now or never for us," Angad added.



On the work front, Neha Dhupia was last seen in Tumhari Sulu and she currently features as one of the gang leaders on reality show Roadies Xtreme. She will next be seen in Eela starring Kajol and Lust Stories. Angad Bedi's last film was Tiger Zinda Hai and will be now seen in Soorma.



