Angad Bedi Posts Moving Birthday Wish For Dad Bishan Singh Bedi: 'You Have Been An Inspiration To Many On The Field And Off It'

Former cricketer Bishan Singh Bedi turned a year older on Wednesday and on the special occasion, his actor son Angad Bedi wished him on social media in the sweetest way possible. Sharing a set of pictures with his father, some of which also feature his actress wife Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi wrote that for the world, he is a former cricketer but for him, he is a father, whom he "loves and emulates." The post also includes throwback pictures of Bishan Singh Bedi from his cricket days and from Angad-Neha's wedding album. Bishan Singh Bedi is a former Indian cricketer, who was best known for his left-arm orthodox bowling. He has also captained Team India in 22 matches.

Sharing the birthday post, Angad Bedi wrote: "Happy birthday dad! Wish you good health and lots of love. You have been an inspiration to many on the field and off it. But for me you are my father who I love and emulate. Shall always follow your footsteps... Enjoy the new year legend."

Reacting to the post, Neha Dhupia also wished her father-in-law and commented: "Happy birthday, Dad." Shweta Bachchan Nanda also wished him in the comments section.

This is not the first time Angad Bedi has shared a picture with his father on Instagram. Last month, he shared a family picture, which also featured his sister Neha Bedi and mother Anju Inderjit Bedi.

And, here are other pictures of Bishan Singh Bedi that Angad posted on social media.

Angad Bedi got married to Neha Dhupia in May last year and Mehr Dhupia Bedi was born to them in November.

On the work front, Angad Bedi was last seen in The Zoya Factor. He will next be seen in The Kargil Girl with Janhvi Kapoor.

