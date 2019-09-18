'May Your Head Be High And Your Ponytail Even Higher,' Neha Dhupia Writes In Her Note For 10-Month-Old Daughter Mehr

Angad Bedi with Neha Dhupia and Mehr. (Image courtesy: angadbedi)

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi's latest Instagram entries come with cuteness alert. As the couple's daughter Mehr turns 10-months-old on Wednesday, they shared adorable pictures and videos on their respective Instagram profiles that are too cute for our weak hearts. Angad Bedi shared a few pictures along with wife Neha Dhupia, in which their little baby daughter Mehr could be seen curled up in his arms. Sharing the picture on his Instagram profile, Angad wrote: "Always in her daddy's arms ... Our little girl is 10-months-old today."

Check out Angad Bedi's post here:

Meanwhile, Neha Dhupia posted a video, in which Mehr could be seen soaking up the sun as she sits by the beach. Neha Dhupia's adorable caption was the cherry on the cake. "May the sun always shine on you ... May the love in your heart be deeper than the depths of the ocean. May your head always be high and your head always be high and your ponytail even higher. Our baby girl... 10 months today," wrote Neha Dhupia.

Mehr frequently features on her parents' Instagram profiles and those posts always make us smile. We bet these pictures will make you smile for sure. If you don't believe us, check it out:

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi married in May last year and Mehr Dhupia Bedi was born to them in November.

On the work front, Neha Dhupia was last seen in Helicopter Eela. She also featured as one of the gang leaders in the TV reality show MTV Roadies. Angad Bedi awaits the release of The Zoya Factor. He will also be seen in The Kargil Girl.

