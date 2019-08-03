Neha Dhupia On Breastfeeding: 'There Has To Be A Shift In Mentalities'

Neha Dhupia shared this image. (Image courtesy: nehadhupia)

As a part of the World Breastfeeding Week (August 1-7), Neha Dhupia posted an extensive note on her Instagram profile, in which she talked about breastfeeding. Neha, who became a mother in November last year, shared a picture of herself breastfeeding her daughter Mehr and said that she "doesn't understand the consciousness behind doing something so right and beautiful." The 38-year-old actress shared her bittersweet experiences pertaining to breastfeeding and wrote: "I breastfed Mehr exclusively for 6 months and still continue to do so. It truly made me realise the value of a wonderful support system that I have and sometimes the lack of it and also the lack of facilities."

In the latter section of her post, Neha talked about the stigma attached to breastfeeding she said that women should feel free to resort to any way of feeding their kids that they find suitable and that " that there has to be a slight shift in our mentalities."

Neha, who started a campaign in favour of breastfeeding on Friday, signed off the note by encouraging women to talk about it. She wrote: "The only way this can happen is if we start a conversation. I want to encourage moms like you and me whether breast feeding or not , to share their stories."

Read Neha Dhupia's post here:

Neha Dhupia married Angad Bedi in May last year and the welcomed their first child Mehr in November 2018.

On the work front, Neha Dhupia currently features as one of the gang leaders in MTV Roadies. Angad Bedi will next be seen in The Zoya Factor, alongside Sonam Kapoor and Dulquer Salmaan.

