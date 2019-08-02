Actress Neha Dhupia Launches A Campaign In Support Of Breastfeeding

Neha Dhupia with her daughter Mehr. (Image courtesy: nehadhupia)

Highlights Neha Dhupia shared a video about breastfeeding on social media She talked about the importance of breastfeeding for the first six months The video also featured her 8-month-old daughter Mehr

Actress Neha Dhupia occupied top spot on the list of trends on Friday after she marked the International Breastfeeding Week by launching a campaign, Freedom To Feed, which demands that women should have the freedom to feed their babies without feeling apologetic about it. Sharing a powerful video on Instagram, which features glimpses of Neha's memorable moments with her daughter Mehr, the 38-year-old actress wrote: "#freedomtofeed - an initiative by Neha Dhupia. Let's start a conversation... As mothers we need #freedomtofeed ... #internationalbreastfeedingweek #ItsNotAnAd." Neha Dhupia talked about her roller coaster journey as a mother and the importance of breastfeeding for the first six months in the video. Just like us, the Internet also loved Neha's take on breastfeeding.

The video starts with Mehr Dhupia Bedi's birth date i.e. November 18, 2018 and shows glimpses of Neha Dhupia kissing and cuddling her daughter. In the clip, Neha can be heard saying: "I am not going to lie, motherhood hasn't been easy, the sleepless nights, sometimes feeling like a food source but the blues are all part of the package. It's amazing how mom's brain works on an autopilot... One of the most challenging parts for me was exclusively breastfeeding Mehr for six months and I still continue to nurse her. It makes you realise the importance of a support system and a lack of it."

Further in the clip, Neha shared an incident when she traveled with Mehr all be herself. "I was in a flight and I knew she needed a feed. I remember standing up in the plane and telling everyone that listen, I am going to use the washroom for 15 minutes... I was hoping the seat-belt sign doesn't go on before my little one finishes her feed. I don't understand why we need to be apologetic for doing something so right," she said in the video.

Take a look at the aforementioned video here:

Neha Dhupia's initiative got appreciation from celebrities such as Esha Gupta and Sophie Choudry, who dropped several heart emojis in the comments section to show their support.

Neha Dhupia married actor Angad Bedi in May last year and the couple welcomed their daughter Mehr in November.

On the work front, Neha Dhupia currently co-hosts MTV Roadies. She also hosts the chat show BFFs With Vogue on Colors Infinity.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.