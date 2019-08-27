Neha Dhupia Says Daughter Mehr Is The 'Best Gift She Could've Asked For'

Neha Dhupia with daughter Mehr in Maldives. (Image courtesy: nehadhupia)

Actress Neha Dhupia, who celebrates her 39th birthday today, says her daughter Mehr is the 'best gift she could have asked for.' Neha Dhupia is currently holidaying in Maldives with husband Angad Bedi and daughter Mehr, who features in Neha's latest post. In the photo, Neha can be seen with Mehr looking at the pristine Maldives beach, wearing 'twinning and winning' outfits by Payal Singhal. She captioned the post, "The best gift I could have ever asked for... Mehr Dhupia Bedi. Also, thank you Payal Singhal for twinning and winning outfits." In the comments thread, Neha's celebrity friends and Instafam posted heart-warming comments. Some also posted birthday wishes for Neha.

Here's Neha Dhupia's post:

Earlier today, Angad Bedi also shared pictures from their ongoing vacation and wrote, "Happy birthday to you my beloved. I thank the almighty every day for bringing you into my life. You are my happy place. Waheguru mehr kare!!! I asked for one but I got two of you... Mehr is your reflection and hope she grows up to be like you. Have the best year ever. I love you."

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi's vacation in Maldives started a few days ago and they've been posting postcard-worthy pictures on social media too. Take a look:

On the work front, Neha Dhupia was last seen in Helicopter Eela while she's filming reality show MTV Roadies' latest season. Angad Bedi last featured in Soorma while his upcoming films are The Zoya Factor and The Kargil Girl.

