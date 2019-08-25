Neha Dhupia And Angad Bedi Are Painting Instagram Red With Mushy Maldives Pics

Neha Dhupia Instagrammed these photos (courtesy nehadhupia)

Highlights Neha Dhupia shared pics from Maldives She's holidaying in Maldives with Angad Bedi "Casually getting into the weekend," she captioned

Guess where Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi are? The couple are chilling in the Maldives, soaking up the sun and enjoying the sea and the san of the beach destination. The 38-year-old actress sent a post card to her Instafam all the way from Maldives, with which the couple painted Instagram red. Neha Dhupia, who became a mother last year, is adorable in a red and white gingham bikini as she twins with Angad Bedi in matching sunglasses. Looks like Neha and Angad and big selfie fans and they Instagrammed not just one but several from their sun-soaked day in Maldives. "Casually getting into the weekend and into the ocean," the Tumhari Sulu actress captioned her photos.

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi's Maldives pics will make you green with envy.

Neha Dhupia married Angad Bedi in May last year and they welcomed daughter Mehr in November. On their first wedding anniversary this year, Neha dedicated a special message to Angad, writing: "To the most special throwback of my life... Thank you for showering my life with all your love. Happy anniversary my everything."

Neha often trends for her inspiring posts about motherhood and body image goals. She recently wrote a lengthy note about breastfeeding, strongly highlighting that "there has to be a slight shift in our mentalities. The only way this can happen is if we start a conversation. I want to encourage moms like you and me whether breast feeding or not, to share their stories."

On the work front, Neha Dhupia currently features as one of the Team Leaders on MTV Roadies. Angad Bedi will soon be seen in The Zoya Factor, co-starring Sonam Kapoor and Dulquer Salmaan.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.