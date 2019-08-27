'You Are My Happy Place,' Angad Bedi Writes In His Birthday Wish For Neha Dhupia

Neha Dhupia with Angad Bedi. (Image courtesy: angadbedi)

Neha Dhupia rang in her birthday celebrations in Maldives (but more on that later). This is the story of how Angad Bedi wished his "beloved" wife on Instagram in the sweetest way possible. Angad posted a series of loved-up pictures of himself along with Neha. In his post, Angad expressed her love for the birthday girl and wrote that their daughter Mehr is a reflection of Neha and that he wishes that she grows up to be like her. "Happy birthday to you my beloved. I thank the almighty every day for bringing you into my life. You are my happy place. Waheguru mehr kare! I asked for one but I got two of you... Mehr is your reflection and hope she grows up to be like you. Have the best year ever. I love you."

Take a look at Angad Bedi's post here:

Meanwhile, birthday girl Neha posted a stunning picture of herself, in which she can be seen soaking up the sun in Maldives and she captioned it: "Sea-sleep-eat-repeat ... Loving each day." Check out the picture here:

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi, who visited Maldives a few days before Neha's birthday, shared pictures from their vacation on their respective Instagram profiles. Neha shared several envy-inducing images on Instagram and she wrote: "Casually getting into the weekend and into the ocean."

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi got married in a private ceremony in May last year and the couple welcomed their first child Mehr in November last year.

On the professional front, Neha Dhupia was last seen as one of the Team Leaders on the reality show MTV Roadies. Angad Bedi will next be seen in The Zoya Factor, co-starring Sonam Kapoor and Dulquer Salmaan.

