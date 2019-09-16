Angad Bedi Opens Up About Rumoured Ex Nora Fatehi: 'Everybody Goes Through Hardships'

Angad Bedi and Nora Fatehi reportedly broke up in 2017 (courtesy Norafatehi)

Angad Bedi, who has carefully avoided the often-asked questions about his rumoured ex-girlfriend Nora Fatehi, opened up about his troubled relationship in the past in an exclusive interview with ETimes. Talking about dating Nora Fatehi once, Angad Bedi said it's "unfortunate" that the relationship did not work out but it's great to see Nora Fatehi basking in the limelight that the industry has shone upon her: "I like to believe that there is dignity in everything. There are some relationships which work and there are some which don't work. Ideally you want every relationship to work, if it happens it's great, if it doesn't it is unfortunate. I feel as far as my past relationship was concerned, she (Nora) is a lovely girl and she's doing exceptionally well for herself."

Angad Bedi only had words of encouragement for Nora Fatehi, who once said that she struggled with a low-phase and battled depression after the break-up: "She's a star in the making and all her body of work is being accepted by the audience and she's on her way up! And, I feel that, that is what is important and I wish her all the best and all the love and luck," the PINK actor told ETimes.

Angad Bedi added that the "hardships" he went through during his rough patch with Nora Fatehi changed him as a person: "I also feel that there's dignity in silence and there's lot of respect. Everybody goes through hardships but hardships make you the person you are, and I feel that is important," ETimes quoted the Soorma actor as saying.

Hoping that Nora Fatehi finds the right person in due course, Angad Bedi told ETimes: "I feel the partner that she deserves, will come her way very soon. I feel everything has a timing. It's like the universe wanted to change something within me and it happened, the universe wanted some change within her and give her stardom and it happened. Right now, it's time for her stardom, after stardom there will be time for family."

Angad and Nora were rumoured to be in a relationship sometime between 2016 and 2017 and were frequently spotted hanging out together. After their break-up, Angad married Neha Dhupia in a surprise wedding in May 2018 and later revealed that the rushed nature of the wedding was due to Neha's pregnancy. The couple are parents to a nine-month-old daughter named Mehr.

After Angad Bedi's wedding, Nora Fatehi asked Hindustan Times: "Who Angad Bedi?" after she was questioned about whether she congratulated her ex on his wedding. In response, Angad Bedi told News18: "I'm nobody to comment on anybody's body of work or what they feel about any situation."

Earlier this year, speaking on the show By Invite Only on Zoom Styled by Myntra, Nora had said she felt demotivated for two months after the break-up before plunging back to work: "I don't want people to think that when you are low and dabble with depression that you are not strong. You are still strong! I lost that drive (for) 2 months," reported news agency IANS.

