Angad Bedi Who? Nora Fatehi Refuses To Acknowledge Rumoured Ex

From Yuvraj Singh's Goa wedding (courtesy Norafatehi)

Highlights Nora Fatehi was asked if she congratulated Angad Bedi after his wedding Nora Fatehi said she doesn't know who Angad Bedi is Nora and Angad reportedly dated sometime between 2016 and 2017

"Who is Angad? I don't even know who Angad Bedi is," Nora Fatehi told Hindustan Times when she was asked if she congratulated the actor - her rumoured ex - after his wedding. Angad Bedi married his best friend Neha Dhupia in a close-knit gurudwara wedding on May 10. In her interview to Hindustan Times, Nora Fatehi denied having met Angad Bedi, adding she takes least interest in his married life: "I never dated him, so I don't know what you're talking about. I have nothing to say about his wedding since I've never met him and I don't care what's happening in his married life," Hindustan Times quoted her as saying.



Angad and Nora were rumoured to be in a relationship sometime between 2016 and 2017 and were frequently spotted hanging out together. After their rumoured break-up, Angad Bedi's closeness with Neha was often reported to be the reason for their split.





My darling and most special friend @NehaDhupia who l love and adore dearly is married to the gentleman and talented @Imangadbedi !! Here's wishing them decades of unconditional love pic.twitter.com/LG1nR99aSW — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) May 10, 2018

Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia's almost-secret wedding at a Delhi gurudwara was a stark contrast to the big fat Punjabi wedding of Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja earlier that month. Angad and Neha's wedding was kept under wraps till Karan Johar congratulated the couple as the newly-turned husband and wife. Citing the hush hush nature of the wedding, it was speculated that Neha Dhupia's reported pregnancy may have urged the couple to get married in a rush.



Angad Bedi married Neha Dhupia almost a year after his reported break-up with Nora Fatehi. In November 2016, the duo attended Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech's destination wedding in Goa together, pictures of which are still on their Twitter and Instagram accounts. However, Nora Fatehi and Angad Bedi do not follow each other on social media anymore.

Another one.... A post shared by Angad Bedi (@angadbedi) on Dec 2, 2016 at 1:27am PST



Nora Fatehi has recently been trending a great deal for her special appearance in the song Dilbar from upcoming movie Satyamev Jayate. She has a reputation as a brilliant dancer and has also made special appearances in songs from films like Rocky Handsome, Kick 2 and Baahubali: The Beginning.