Neha Dhupia, In Holiday Mood, Describes Angad Bedi As 'Best Headrest'

From Neha Dhupia's vacation diaries (courtesy nehadhupia)

Highlights Neha Dhupia shared another pic from birthday vacation Neha celebrated her 39th birthday on Tuesday "Best headrest," Neha captioned her photos

Actress Neha Dhupia is making the most of her birthday vacation in Maldives with her partner-in-crime husband Angad Bedi. Neha and Angad have been filling up their Instagram pages with memories from Maldives and making us green with envy. While we are dealing with out mid-week blues, Neha Dhupia Instagrammed an album of loved-up photos, in all of which she rests her head on Angad's shoulder. "Best headrest," Neha captioned the photos. Neha, who welcomed a baby daughter in November last year, is absolutely gorgeous in a bottle green bikini, worn with a printed shrug. She can be seen chilling with Angad on the stairs of what appears to be their villa.

Take a look at Neha's holiday pictures here:

Angad made Neha's birthday all the more special with an adorable note: "Happy birthday to you my beloved. I thank the almighty every day for bringing you into my life. You are my happy place. Waheguru mehr kare! I asked for one but I got two of you... mehr is your reflection and hope she grows up to be like you. Have the best year ever. I love you."

Meanwhile, Neha Dhupia dedicated this note to daughter Mehr Dhupia Bedi: "The best gift I could have ever asked for."

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi had checked into Maldives with this post: "Casually getting into the weekend and into the ocean."

On the work front, Neha Dhupia currently features as one of the gang leaders on MTV Roadies. Angad Bedi will soon be seen in The Zoya Factor, co-starring Sonam Kapoor and Dulquer Salmaan.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.