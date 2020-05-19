'Feels Like Another Lifetime': Sara Ali Khan Shares Throwback Pics From Her Graduation Ceremony

Sara Ali Khan shared this image. (courtesy saraalikhan95)

Highlights "May 19, 2016," wrote Sara

"Alma mater," she added

Sara shared pictures from her graduation ceremony at Columbia University

Sara Ali Khan, in coronavirus lockdown, is revisiting priceless memories. Celebrating 4 years of her graduation from Columbia University, Sara Ali Khan, on Monday, shared a set of pictures and gave her Instafam a glimpse of her graduation ceremony. Sara studied History and Political Science in Columbia University. In one of the pictures, Sara can be seen posing for the camera as she stands in a queue with other students. In another picture, Sara can be seen dressed in a graduation gown and cap as she poses for the camera. Sharing the set of pictures, Sara reminisced about her graduation ceremony and wrote, "May 19, 2016. Sometimes this feels like a minute ago and sometimes it feels like another lifetime." She also added the hashtags "Columbia University," "graduation" and "alma mater" to her post. Take a look:

Within minutes of posting, Sara's pictures were flooded with comments from her friends and fans. Reacting to the pictures, Sara's Coolie No 1 co-star Varun Dhawan commented, "Best picture you ever put up."

Sara, who is currently at home with mother Amrita Singh and brother Ibrahim, keeps sharing snippets of her home diaries on her Instagram profile. A few days ago, Sara shared this adorable throwback picture featuring mom Amrita Singh, grandmom Rukhsana Sultana and a pint-sized herself. Take a look:

Sara's throwback game is quite strong. The Love Aaj Kal actress keeps treating her Instafam to priceless throwback memories. Take a look:

Earlier this year, in an interview with Zoom, Sara said that her education baffles people. She said, "Being yourself and being yourself not in the way that it's expected of you. I have an education, even though I am a heroine... so many people are baffled at that and I am so proud of that."

On the work front, Sara was last seen in Imtiaz Ali's romantic drama Love Aaj Kal where she shared screen space with Kartik Aaryan. Sara has films such as Coolie No 1 and Atrangi Re to look forward to.