Exclusive: Sonakshi Sinha On Pakistani Actors Being Banned In India: "I Stand With My Country"

Sonakshi Sinha, who's currently promoting her new film Nikita Roy, shared her thoughts with NDTV on Pakistani actors being banned in India in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack (April 22).

The conversation around Pakistani actors being banned in India has re-surfaced after Diljit Dosanjh's Sardaar Ji 3 landed in trouble for casting the Pakistani actor Hania Aamir.

When NDTV asked Sonakshi Sinha what she feels about Pakistani actors being banned in India, the actress replied, "Do they allow Indian actors to work there? I mean I stand in solidarity with my country. I'll always stand by the decision they take."

After the Pahalgam attack, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees, an organisation of movie workers, had called for boycotting Pakistani artists, singers and technicians in the Indian film industry. They had called for a similar ban after the 2019 Pulwama terror attack, which claimed the lives of 35 paramilitary personnel.

Following the Pahalgam attack, this organisation renewed its directive. "Despite the ongoing directive, we've been made aware of the recent collaboration with Pakistani actor Fawad Khan for the Hindi film, 'Abir Gulaal'. In light of the recent attack in Pahalgam, FWICE is once again compelled to issue a blanket boycott on all Pakistani artists, singers and technicians participating in any Indian film or entertainment projects. This includes performances or collaborations occurring anywhere in the world," the organisation said in a statement.

Following the demand for a ban on Pakistani artistes in India, Pakistani actor Fawad Khan's Abir Gulal's release was stalled in May.

Diljit Dosanjh's Sardaar Ji 3 had skipped India release to avoid the controversy. The film will release in theatres overseas (including Pakistan) on June 27.

