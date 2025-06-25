Amid Hania Aamir-<i>Sardaar Ji 3</i> Row, Punjabi Singer Jasbir Jassi Supports Diljit Dosanjh: "Why These Double Standards?"

Ever since the internet spotted Pakistani actress Hania Aamir in Diljit Dosanjh's Sardaar Ji 3 trailer, the outrage has been tremendous. The makers have skipped the film's India release amid the India-Pakistan tensions, propelled by the Pahalgam terror attack (April 22) and Operation Sindoor (May 7). After Diljit announced the release date of the film (June 27), authorities like the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) and the All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) have decided to ban Diljit Dosanjh in India.

Now, Punjabi singer Jasbir Jassi has extended his support towards Diljit Dosanjh amid the ongoing backlash. He told NDTV, that he respects "people's sentiments that we should love our country, that we should stand by our country", however, he also called people out on their "double standards", as he justifies how there are many songs in Indian films that are sung by artists of other countries.

He told NDTV, "I'm seeing how Diljit Dosanjh and his film are facing protests on social media because that film also stars a Pakistani artiste. I respect people's sentiments that we should love our country and that we should stand by our country. But, why these double standards? If you don't want any Pakistani artists singing, acting or working in any Indian film, you want to ban them. But 80% of the songs of our industry have been stolen, be it their tunes or words or the entire songs. There are so many songs in our films that have been sung by the artists of that country. I don't want to take names because the list is too long. So, why these double standards?"

He added, "Either get rid of all those songs from YouTube, Spotify and other digital platforms. But not like this, you take just one artiste and start protesting against them. It's like someone came to your house with something to eat and then you start calling them the enemy but you keep eating the things or sweets they brought along with them. If you want to ban (Pakistani artists), ban them completely. Get all that content available in the world lifted... why are you banning films of one artist at a time?

Jasbir Jassi's comments come after singer Mika criticised Diljit Dosanjh for working with Hania Aamir in Sardaar Ji 3.

After the internet reacted strongly against seeing a Pakistan artist feature in an upcoming regional film, Diljit Dosanjh has received severe flak.

The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) President, BN Tiwari told NDTV that they have decided to issue a directive to ban Diljit Dosanjh and other producers of the film in India.

BN Tiwari told NDTV, "There will be complete non co-operation. If the film released anywhere, we will issue a directive of non co-operation. We will ensure that Diljit Dosanjh won't get work (films or concerts) in any part of India."

"If he doesn't withdraw the release of the film, he won't get work in India," BN Tiwari added.

Along with the FWICE, the All Indian Cine Workers Association also decided to ban Diljit Dosanjh from working in India.

In an exclusive interview with NDTV, Ashok Pandit reacted to the news. "This is sheer arrogance. You think it doesn't matter to you (Diljit Dosanjh). This is arrogance. And it's important to break this arrogance. It's important to break this arrogance. By living in this country, by earning in this country, by using this country, the emotions of the people here... Look, you have a huge responsibility. Because you have lakhs of followers. You have so many followers that your responsibility increases," he said.

