Mika Singh Calls Diljit Dosanjh "Fake Singer" For Working With Pakistani Actor Hania Aamir: "Leaving Fans Betrayed"

Mika Singh didn't hold back his resentment over Diljit Dosanjh's decision to release Sardaar Ji 3, featuring Pakistani actor Hania Aamir, overseas in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack (April 22). Mika Singh, in an Instagram Story, called Diljit "fake singer" without taking his name. However, he shared a collage picture featuring himself and Diljit, making his attack evident for the singer through his Instagram post.

What's Happening

Mika Singh wrote, "Desh Pehle (Nation first). Guys, as we all know, the relationship between India and Pakistan isn't going well right now. Yet some people continue to act irresponsibly."

"Before releasing any content that involves artists from across the border, they should think twice-especially when our nation's dignity is involved," he added.

Citing the fate of Fawad Khan's film Abir Gulaal amid India-Pakistan tensions, he wrote, "There was a film featuring Fawad Khan and Vaani Kapoor that many of us opposed, and yet, some still don't seem to get the message. What's more shocking is that a fake singer, after doing 10 shows in India with thousands of fans buying tickets, had now disappeared - leaving fans betrayed and helpless." Mika was referring to Diljit's successful Dil-Luminati world tour.

Diljit Dosanjh hasn't responded to Mika Singh's attack yet.

The Sardaar Ji 3 - Hania Aamir Fiasco

The teaser of Sardaar Ji 3 was released in India a couple of months ago and it didn't feature Hania Aamir, though there was a strong buzz over the actor's involvement in the film. The makers didn't disclose Hania Aamir's presence in the film before the trailer released (June 22).

The trailer of the film is geo-blocked in India, following the Pahalgam terror attack, the Operation Sindoor. Amid India-Pakistan tensions, the film body had also put a ban on the Pakistani artistes working in India.

Fawad Khan's comeback Hindi film Abir Gulaal couldn't release in India due to the political tensions in the aftermath of the Pahalgam attack.

The makers of Sardaar Ji 3 skipped the film's India release and decided to release it overseas only on June 27.

In A Nutshell

Mika Singh called Diljit Dosanjh a "fake" singer for not withholding the release of his film Sardaar Ji 3 overseas on June 27.