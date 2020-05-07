Ibrahim Ali Khan, Now Big Enough To 'Bully' Sara, Still Smiles Like This

Ibrahim Ali Khan shared this photo. (Image courtesy: iakpataudi )

Ibrahim Ali Khan's latest Instagram post is younger siblings everywhere, especially the caption. Ibrahim, who is now twice sister Sara Ali Khan's size and now perfectly capable of turning tables were she to assert sibling authority over him, shared a throwback picture of the time when he wasn't any of the above. In fact, he was tiny. Ibrahim is a lot bigger now but what hasn't changed is his naughty smile - what has changed, though, is his occasion to use it. "The face I make when it's me who can bully Sara now," reads his caption - mischief managed.



Reacting to Ibrahim Ali Khan's post, his fans dropped comments like, "You both are so cute" and "You look like my little brother." One of the users wrote about Sara and Ibrahim's hilarious 'Knock Knock' jokes and commented: "Now Sara bullies you with 'Knock Knock' videos."

Sara Ali Khan has, on several occasions, said that she "bullies" Ibrahim - just like every big sister. Remember the Raksha Bandhan post, in which Sara adorably promised to "bully" her "baby brother" and "extort" him? "Happy Rakhi to my baby brother. Missing you today - giving me money, feeding me sweets and hugging me. I promise to bully you, extort you, greedily eat all your food and force love and cuddles out of you forever," she wrote while sharing a childhood picture of herself and Ibrahim.

The actress could also be seen also teasing her brother in her ROFL 'Knock Knock' posts. We have picked out a few for you, take a look:

Ibrahim Ali Khan is keeping his fans busy during the lockdown with his hilarious TikTok videos. In one of the videos, he could be seen recreating Paresh Rawal and Akshay Kumar's epic scene from the Priyadarshan-directed film Heri Pheri while in another, he could be seen imitating a Haryanvi man. In case you haven't seen his ROFL TikTok posts yet, take a look now:

Ibrahim and Sara Ali Khan are Saif Ali Khan's children with his first wife Amrita Singh. Sara made her Bollywood debut with Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath in 2018. She has since then appeared in two films - Simmba and Love Aaj Kal. She has Coolie No 1 and Atrangi Re in the pipeline.