Ibrahim Ali Khan Gets A Tight Slap In ROFL Hera Pheri Video Because 'Yeh Baburao Ka Style Hai'

Ibrahim Ali Khan hasn't made his Bollywood debut yet but is a TikTok star already! The 19-year-old star-kid, who has been keeping his 1.9 million followers busy on TikTok, is getting more and more filmy with each passing day. In his recent TikTok venture, he picked a conversation between Paresh Rawal's character Baburao Ganpatrao Apte aka Babu Bhaiya and Akshay Kumar's character Raju from the Hera Pheri series of films and nailed it. Looks like the Priyadarshan movie is also Ibrahim's favourite as he captioned his TikTok post saying: "Best film." However, it's brahim who plays both the characters in the TikTok video, which ends with him getting a (pretend) tight slap in the end. It was just Baburao putting Raju in his place, who was being a tad bit overweening. "Yeh Baburao ka style hai," Ibrahim says in the video. The Hera Pheri films also star Suniel Shetty.

Earlier, Ibrahim shared this ROFL TikTok video about "Teri biwi, meri biwi", also playing dual roles in it.

In another one of his TikTok videos, Sara and Ibrahim also roped in mom Amrita Singh for the Who Is More Likely To challenge and the trio made many a revelations in the process. The most hilarious bit was perhaps when they answered "Who's most likely to get arrested?" Sara and Amrita pointed towards each other while Ibrahim picked himself. "The only thing that we can always agree on is Singh Is Kinng," wrote Sara.

Ibrahim is also quite a bit popular on Instagram, both on his and his sister Sara Ali Khan's profiles. Meanwhile, Sara is already a popular name in Bollywood but the 19-year-old star kid has not shared any plans of joining the film industry yet.