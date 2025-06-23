Sara Ali Khan Makes A Style Statement In A Head-To-Toe Red Co-Ord Set

Sara Ali Khan is known for her acting career, but she has now started stealing fashion headlines. Whether traditional or modern, she knows how to ace every look. In a recent Instagram post, the actor was seen making a bold style statement in a red co-ord set.

The Metro... In Dino actor wore a sleeveless jumper with a short knit skirt from the Parisian brand Sandro Paris. The rich red shines through and complements her fun, radiant personality. The clean lines and button detailing on the top add a touch of sophistication, while the short skirt adds a playful vibe to the fit.

For accessories, she has kept it minimal yet impactful. Sara Ali Khan opted for a few statement rings and earrings, which added a subtle sparkle to the fit. This simplicity in accessorising allowed the bold red outfit to remain the focal point.

The red lace-up platform high heels by the brand Public Desire took the look up a notch. The colour of the heels ties seamlessly with the outfit and creates a monochromatic effect, giving it an edgy and modern look.

Sara Ali Khan kept her hair open with her wavy, brunette locks cascading naturally over her shoulders. The setting of the photoshoot with an urban backdrop adds some versatility to her look.

Solidifying her reputation as a trendsetter, Sara's red, bold outfit is a perfect fit for an outing with friends or an event.