'The Only Time Ibrahim Was Scarier' Than Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan shared this photo (courtesy Helo)

Highlights Sara shared a throwback photo of Helo

It features pint-sized versions of herself and Ibrahim

Ibrahim can be seen dressed as a ghost in the photo

Sara Ali Khan dug out a throwback photo from her childhood album and let us tell you this that there's nothing to be scared of it, except a pint-sized ghost, may be. Sara, who is a true blue fan of throwback memories, travelled back in time to fetch this priceless piece of memory from when her brother Ibrahim dressed as a ghost. Sara shared it on her verified profile on social networking platform Helo and wrote: "The only ever time Ibrahim will be scarier than me." Aww... that's a cute caption. In the photo, Sara can be seen hugging the ghost aka Ibrahim, who is absolutely unrecognisable as his face is painted white to match the rest of his attire - a white sheet. "My sibling moment," Sara hashtagged her photo.

Here's Sara Ali Khan smiling at you while Ibrahim is trying to scare us.

Here's what Sara posted on her Helo profile

These little munchkins grew up to look like this:

Ibrahim often features on Sara's Instagram - she mostly drags him into the frame for her "Knock Knock" joke videos. Ibrahim's expressions are proof that he clearly disapproves of Sara's sense of humour but what to do?

Sara and Ibrahim are Saif Ali Khan's kids with his first wife Amrita Singh, who also featured in this hilarious TikTok video. The most hilarious revelation was perhaps when they answered "Who's most likely to get arrested?" Sara and Amrita pointed towards each other while Ibrahim picked himself. "The only thing that we can always agree on is Singh Is Kinng," wrote Sara.

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan's next film is Coolie No 1, in which she co-stars with Varun Dhawan.