Sonam Raghuvanshi, Raj Kushwaha Admitted To Relationship: Cops On Honeymoon Murder

Sonam Rahuvanshi and her boyfriend Raj Kushwaha, who had allegedly conspired and killed her husband Raja Raghuvanshi, have admitted to their relationship, the Meghalaya police have said. The state's Special Investigation Team, which is investigating the shocking honeymoon murder, have dismissed the victim's family's demand for a narco test on the woman, saying they have all the evidence needed.

Results of a narco-analysis is not admissible in court.

Vivek Syiem, the Superintendent of Police in East Khasi Hills, said today that during investigation, both Raj and Sonam have admitted to being in a relationship. The police are now conducting crime scene reconstructions.

"They have already admitted to the crime. We have done the reconstruction (of the crime scene). They have shown us. We have got the evidence in the place of... I don't see the reason why we should perform (naro analysis test) at this stage," Mr Syiem said.

"Narco test is done usually when there's no evidence at all, and Narco analysis is actually banned by the Supreme Court," he added.

Mr Syiem said the case is being carefully unraveled with an emphasis on building strong, admissible evidence rather than relying solely on confessional statements. The objective is to construct a legally sustainable chargesheet at the earliest.

The arrested accused are likely to be produced in court on Thursday.

The police earlier said Sonam's family, when they came to know about the relationship, had refused to accept it and their desire to be married. When they wanted her to marry Raja Raghuvanshi, a businessmen, Sonam had warned that she would take action, one that would affect her family too.

While the specific motive was not explicitly stated as "money", the officer indicated that their desire to remove the victim, Raja, from the scenario was linked to their relationship and business aspirations.

"They wanted something, somebody out, I mean Raja, out of this whole scene, because they had a relationship and because of the customs where they had to agree between the parents and all that... So they thought... better get rid of this person (Raja),"the officer added.

The Meghalaya police are now working to bring Lokendra Tomar -- an infrastructure company owner and the owner of a flat in Indore -- in for interrogation. Sonal Raghuvanshi had stayed at the flat with the hitmen and Raj Kushwaha for a while before being arrested from Ghazipur in Uttar Pradesh.

The police are seeking information on why a bag Sonal had left behind, was removed.

The bag allegedly contained a country-made pistol, her phone, Raja's jewellery, and Rs 5 lakh in cash and the police suspect it was removed by Tomar or property dealer Silome James.

The police suspect it was an effort to remove evidence and the two men have been accused of evidence tampering.

Police sources also added that so far, they have been unable to recover the jewellery - which Sonam Raghuvanshi had brought back from Meghalaya.