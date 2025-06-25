4 Decades Later, 2nd Indian Heads To Space Today On Axiom Mission

Axiom Mission 4 to the International Space Station -- carrying India's Shubhanshu Shukla and three other astronauts -- will lift off at 12.01 pm on Wednesday. The launch was earlier scheduled for June 22, but had to be deferred.

Here are the top 10 points in this story: The SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft flying on a Falcon-9 rocket will lift off from the Launch Complex 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida -- the spot from where Neil Armstrong had set off for the moon on Apollo 11 in 1969. Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla will be India's second astronaut going into space -- four decades after Wing Commander Rakesh Sharma made history in 1984. The 39-year-old fighter pilot was chosen by ISRO as the prime astronaut for this historic flight. He has been in precautionary quarantine for more than a month before the lift-off, a process meant to ensure the crew remains healthy. On the fortnight-long mission, the four-member crew of Axiom-4 Mission will conduct 60 scientific experiments, seven of which have been proposed by Indian researchers. Group Captain Shukla will participate in a space-to-Earth outreach programme and interact with a VIP from space. Seven crew members are already at the ISS. There have been multiple delays for Axiom-4 since the first launch date, May 29, was announced. The delays were linked to varied issues including weather and technical glitches including a leak of oxidizer. June 25 is the sixth date announced by the US space agency NASA. The fourth private astronaut mission to the International Space Station, Axiom-4 mission, is operated by Houston-based Axiom Space in partnership with NASA. The Indo-US Axiom-4 mission, sometimes referred to as Mission Akash Ganga, was born out of the India-USA joint statement during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's state visit to the United States in June 2023. The agreement envisioned a collaborative effort between ISRO and NASA to send an Indian astronaut to the ISS, marking a new chapter in Indo-US space cooperation.

