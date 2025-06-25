Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store

4 Decades Later, 2nd Indian Heads To Space Today On Axiom Mission

Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla will be India's second astronaut going into space -- four decades after Wing Commander Rakesh Sharma made history in 1984.

Read Time:2 mins
Share
Link Copied

The 39-year-old fighter pilot was chosen by ISRO as the prime astronaut for this historic flight.

New Delhi:

Axiom Mission 4 to the International Space Station -- carrying India's Shubhanshu Shukla and three other astronauts -- will lift off at 12.01 pm on Wednesday. The launch was earlier scheduled for June 22, but had to be deferred.

Here are the top 10 points in this story:

  1. The SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft flying on a Falcon-9 rocket will lift off from the Launch Complex 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida -- the spot from where Neil Armstrong had set off for the moon on Apollo 11 in 1969. 

  2. Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla will be India's second astronaut going into space -- four decades after Wing Commander Rakesh Sharma made history in 1984. 

  3. The 39-year-old fighter pilot was chosen by ISRO as the prime astronaut for this historic flight. 

  4. He has been in precautionary quarantine for more than a month before the lift-off, a process meant to ensure the crew remains healthy. 

  5. On the fortnight-long mission, the four-member crew of Axiom-4 Mission will conduct 60 scientific experiments, seven of which have been proposed by Indian researchers.

  6. Group Captain Shukla will participate in a space-to-Earth outreach programme and interact with a VIP from space. Seven crew members are already at the ISS.

  7. There have been multiple delays for Axiom-4 since the first launch date, May 29, was announced. The delays were linked to varied issues including weather and technical glitches including a leak of oxidizer. June 25 is the sixth date announced by the US space agency NASA.

  8. The fourth private astronaut mission to the International Space Station, Axiom-4 mission, is operated by Houston-based Axiom Space in partnership with NASA.

  9. The Indo-US Axiom-4 mission, sometimes referred to as Mission Akash Ganga, was born out of the India-USA joint statement during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's state visit to the United States in June 2023. 

  10. The agreement envisioned a collaborative effort between ISRO and NASA to send an Indian astronaut to the ISS, marking a new chapter in Indo-US space cooperation.


Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Axiom-4, Shubhanshu Shukla, India's Cosmic Leap
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com