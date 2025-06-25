NASA Axiom-4 Mission Launch LIVE Updates: After several delays, India's Shubhanshu Shukla is all set to travel to the International Space Station on Wednesday on an American commercial mission with three other astronauts, after SpaceX announced that the weather was 90 per cent favourable for blasts off. Axiom Mission 4, or Ax-4, is scheduled to launch from NASA's Kennedy Space Centre in Florida at 2:31 am (6:31 am GMT), with a brand-new SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule riding atop a Falcon 9 rocket. The mission will lift off from Launch Complex 39A.

Along with Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, aboard the spacecraft will be mission specialists Slawosz Uznanski-Wisniewski of Poland and Tibor Kapu of Hungary, and commander Peggy Whitson of the United States, a former NASA astronaut who now works for the company Axiom Space, which organises private spaceflights, among other things.

The vehicle is scheduled to dock with the orbital lab on Thursday at approximately 11:00 am GMT and remain there for up to 14 days.

Shukla, who is the mission pilot, will be India's second astronaut going into space -- four decades after Wing Commander Rakesh Sharma made history in 1984. The 39-year-old fighter pilot was chosen by ISRO as the prime astronaut for this historic flight.

Here Are The LIVE Updates On Shubhanshu Shukla's Axiom Mission 4: