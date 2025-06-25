NASA Axiom-4 Mission Launch LIVE Updates: After several delays, India's Shubhanshu Shukla is all set to travel to the International Space Station on Wednesday on an American commercial mission with three other astronauts, after SpaceX announced that the weather was 90 per cent favourable for blasts off. Axiom Mission 4, or Ax-4, is scheduled to launch from NASA's Kennedy Space Centre in Florida at 2:31 am (6:31 am GMT), with a brand-new SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule riding atop a Falcon 9 rocket. The mission will lift off from Launch Complex 39A.
Along with Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, aboard the spacecraft will be mission specialists Slawosz Uznanski-Wisniewski of Poland and Tibor Kapu of Hungary, and commander Peggy Whitson of the United States, a former NASA astronaut who now works for the company Axiom Space, which organises private spaceflights, among other things.
The vehicle is scheduled to dock with the orbital lab on Thursday at approximately 11:00 am GMT and remain there for up to 14 days.
Shukla, who is the mission pilot, will be India's second astronaut going into space -- four decades after Wing Commander Rakesh Sharma made history in 1984. The 39-year-old fighter pilot was chosen by ISRO as the prime astronaut for this historic flight.
Here Are The LIVE Updates On Shubhanshu Shukla's Axiom Mission 4:
NASA Axiom-4 Mission Launch LIVE: Shubhanshu Shukla's Father Shares Excitement On Mission
As Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla and three others are all set to travel to the International Space Station under Axiom-4 mission, his father Shambhu Dayal Shukla says, "We are very excited, proud, it is a big day for all of us. My son is bringing glory, we are known by his name. He had informed about the mission, he has embarked for the mission. It is like a festival for us."
VIDEO | As Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla and three others are all set to travel to the International Space Station under Axiom-4 mission, his father Shambhu Dayal Shukla says, "We are very excited, proud, it is a big day for all of us. My son is bringing glory, we are known… pic.twitter.com/URg2HqwDfr— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 25, 2025
Shubhanshu Shukla Axiom-4 Mission LIVE: Shubhanshu Shukla's Home In Lucknow Decked Up For Celebrations
India's Captain Shubhanshu Shukla is all set to script history, as Axiom-4 mission is all set to be launched from Launch Complex 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Centre in Florida today. The Indian Air Force Group Captain is heading to the International Space Station (ISS) as part of the Axiom-4 Mission.
Visuals from his residence in Lucknow, UP.
#WATCH | Lucknow, UP: India's Captain Shubhanshu Shukla is all set to script history, as Axiom-4 mission is all set to be launched from Launch Complex 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Centre in Florida today. The Indian Air Force Group Captain is heading to the International Space… pic.twitter.com/96nlrmDCYH— ANI (@ANI) June 25, 2025
Axiom Mission 4 Launch LIVE: SpaceX Says Weather 90% Favorable For Lift Off
"All systems are looking good for Wednesday’s launch of @Axiom_Space’s Ax-4 mission to the @Space_Station and weather is 90% favorable for liftoff. Webcast starts at 12:30 a.m. ET," SpaceX said in a post on X.
Israel Iran War LIVE: When Trump-Musk Showdown Threatens US Space Plans
The mission comes after of an explosive online spat between US President Donald Trump and Elon Musk, the world's richest person and, until recently, Trump's ally and advisor. Trump threatened to yank SpaceX's federal contracts -- worth tens of billions of dollars -- prompting Musk to threaten an early retirement of Dragon, the only American spacecraft currently certified to carry astronauts to the ISS.
Musk walked back the threat a few hours later and in the days that followed, sought to distance himself further, writing on X that he had gone "too far."
Any rupture between SpaceX and the US government would be massively disruptive, given NASA and the Pentagon's reliance on Falcon 9 and Falcon Heavy to send up crew, cargo, satellites and probes. But for now, analysts believe both sides are too entangled to risk a serious break.
The upcoming flight marks the debut of the fifth and final Crew Dragon vehicle, which will be named once it reaches orbit, joining Endeavour, Resilience, Endurance and Freedom in the active fleet. SpaceX ultimately plans to phase out its current vehicles in the 2030s in favor of Starship, its giant next-generation rocket currently in development.
Axiom-4, Akash Ganga, NASA, ISRO: Shubhanshu Shukla On What Success Means To Him
Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla is all set to become India's first visitor to the International Space Station as he takes baby steps for India's ambitious Rs 33,000 crore Gaganyaan programme.
Axiom Mission 4 LIVE: All Four Astronauts Part Of The Mission
Aboard the spacecraft will be pilot Shubhanshu Shukla of India; mission specialists Slawosz Uznanski-Wisniewski of Poland and Tibor Kapu of Hungary; and commander Peggy Whitson of the United States, a former NASA astronaut who now works for the company Axiom Space, which organizes private spaceflights, among other things.
The last time India, Poland or Hungary sent people to space, their current crop of astronauts had not yet been born -- and back then they were called cosmonauts, as they all flew on Soviet missions before the Iron Curtain fell.
NASA SpaceX Axiom Mission LIVE: When And Where The Launch Will Take Place
Axiom Mission 4, or Ax-4, will launch from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida at 2:31 am (0631 GMT), with a brand-new SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule riding atop a Falcon 9 rocket.
The vehicle is scheduled to dock with the orbital lab on Thursday at approximately 1100 GMT and remain there for up to 14 days.
Axiom Mission 4 LIVE: Shubhanshu Shukla To Become 2nd Indian To Travel To Space
Pilot Shubhanshu Shukla is set to become the first Indian in space since Rakesh Sharma, an Air Force pilot who traveled to the Salyut 7 space station in 1984 as part of a Soviet-led initiative to help allied countries access space.
India's space agency, ISRO, sees this flight as a key stepping stone toward its own maiden crewed mission, planned for 2027 under the Gaganyaan program, meaning "sky craft" in Hindi.
Axiom Mission 4 Launch LIVE: From Where The Launch Will Take Place?
The SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft flying on a Falcon-9 rocket will lift off from the Launch Complex 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida -- the spot from where Neil Armstrong had set off for the moon on Apollo 11 in 1969.
Shubhanshu Shukla, India's Cosmic Leap: India Set To Script History With Shubhanshu Shukla Space Launch: 10 Points
Axiom Mission 4 to the International Space Station -- carrying India's Shubhanshu Shukla and three other astronauts -- will lift off at 12.01 pm on Wednesday. The launch was earlier scheduled for June 22, but had to be deferred.