SpaceX's Falcon 9: All About Rocket Taking Shubhanshu Shukla To Space

Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla is set to lift off today aboard SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket as part of the Axiom Mission 4 (Ax-4). The launch is scheduled for 12:01 pm IST from Launch Complex 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The crew is expected to dock with the International Space Station (ISS) on June 26 at approximately 4:30 pm IST.

This is the second time an Indian has ventured into space. In 1984, Rakesh Sharma became the first Indian to visit the ISS.

All About The Falcon 9 Block 5 Rocket