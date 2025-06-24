Vande Mataram: The Song Shubhanshu Shukla Listened To Before Space Trip Begins

A fighter pilot to the core, Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla's favourite song is from actor Hrithik Roshan's 2024 film 'Fighter'. 'Vande Mataram' is also the song that Group Captain Shukla listened to as he was headed to the launch pad 39-A at the Kennedy Space Centre in Florida to board the Falcon-9 rocket for his maiden space flight.

The Hindi song loosely translates as "India is not a dream but a celebration. Victory is the habit in every vein of Indians. Such is our prowess that even the enemy salutes us".

'Fighter', which was released in 2024, was billed as a tribute to the valour, sacrifice and patriotism of the Indian armed forces. Directed by Siddharth Anand, it also featured Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor.

The song 'Vande Mataram' (The Fighter Anthem) has been sung by Vishal Dadlani and others with original lyrics by Bankim Chandra Chatterjee and remix lyrics by Kumaar.

There is an old tradition at NASA that when astronauts drive out to the launch pad for their missions, they get to listen to their choice of music as they drive up after saying goodbyes to their families.

Reports say astronauts often play music before launching in a rocket to help them relax and focus. Music can be a powerful tool to manage stress, especially in the high-pressure environment of space travel. It also serves as a way to connect with Earth and loved ones, and can be a source of inspiration and motivation.

Axiom Mission 4

NASA, Axiom Space, and billionaire Elon Musk's SpaceX are now targeting 12.01 PM (India Time), Wednesday, June 25, for launch of the fourth private astronaut mission to the International Space Station, Axiom Mission 4.

The crew includes Dr Peggy Whitson from the United States as mission commander, Slawosz Uznanski-Wisniewski from Poland, and Tibor Kapu from Hungary, both serving as mission specialists. Group Captain Shukla is the designated pilot for this mission.

Incidentally, the Indian astronaut will be flying into space from the same launch pad that was used by astronaut Neil Armstrong for his launch when he became the first person to land on the moon in 1969.

Ms Whitson, while speaking to NDTV this month, had described Group Captain Shukla as "wicked smart".

Group Captain Shukla has practised Yoga as part of his training before boarding the 70-metre-tall Falcon 9 rocket, which is nearing its 500th flight and has a 99.6% safety record.

Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla

Shubhanshu Shukla was born on October 10, 1985, in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, and is the youngest among the four astronaut-designates trained under India's Gaganyaan program.

An alumnus of the National Defence Academy, he was commissioned into the Indian Air Force in 2006, in the fighter stream.

A decorated Fighter Combat Leader and Test Pilot, he has logged approximately 2,000 hours of flying experience across a wide range of aircraft, including the Su-30 MKI, MiG-21, MiG-29, Jaguar, Hawk, Dornier, and An-32.

The lyrics of the 'Vande Mataram' song:

Khwaab nahi ek jashn hai Bharat

Rag-rag mein hai jeet ki aadat

Aisa hunar dushman bhi salaami de

Tu suraj, hum tere ujaale

Tujh se juda nahi hone waale

Akhir tak hum safar pe honge ki

Jai-hind jo nas-nas mein hai

Har baazi phir bas mein hai

Zid thaan ke hindustan bole

Sujalam-sufalam malayajashitlam

Shasyashyamalam, vande maataram

Sujalam-sufalam malayajashitlam

Shasyashyamalam, vande maataram

Naa hee zameen, naa aasmaanon mein

Naa hee mumkin hai do jahano mein

Jazbe, iraade aur ye junun

Bante hain dil ke kaarakaano mein

Pahunch gae ambar se aage

Dharti se phir bhee bandhe hain dhaage

Rahete vatan kee mittee se judake

Jai-hind jo nas-nas mein hai

Har baazi phir bas mein hai

Zid thaan ke hindustan bole

Sujalam-sufalam malayajashitlam

Shasyashyamalam, vande maataram

Sujalam-sufalam malayajashitlam

Shasyashyamalam, vande maataram

English translation:

No dream, but a celebration-

In every vein of India, victory is the habit.

Such is our prowess that even the enemy salutes us.

You're the sun, we are your radiance;

We're never going to part from you.

Till the end, we'll journey ahead-

Jai Hind lives in every pulse;

Every challenge is within our grasp.

With firm resolve, Hindustan shall proclaim:

"Vande Mataram: with pure waters, fertile fields,

Cool breezes and verdant growth."

Neither the land nor the sky can hold us,

Nothing's impossible across the two worlds.

Our spirit, resolve, and this passion-

They are forged in the chambers of our hearts.

We've reached beyond the skies above;

Yet roots remain bound to the earth.

Anchored by the soil of our nation-

Jai Hind lives in every pulse;

Every challenge lies within our grasp.

With firm resolve, Hindustan shall proclaim:

"Vande Mataram: with pure waters, fertile fields,

Cool breezes and verdant growth."