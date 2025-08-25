Lucknow Gives Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla A Hero's Welcome

Indian Air Force Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, the first Indian astronaut to board the International Space Station (ISS), received a grand civic reception in his hometown, Lucknow, today. This was his first visit to the city after completing a landmark space mission earlier this month.

The Uttar Pradesh government organised a felicitation ceremony at Lok Bhawan, where Mr Shukla was honoured in the presence of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, and Dr V Narayanan, Director of Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) Human Spaceflight Centre.

"Inspiration For Young India"

The chief minister described Mr Shukla's achievement as a moment of pride not just for Uttar Pradesh but for the entire country, calling him an inspiration for the younger generation.

"Your extraordinary achievement, a symbol of India's talent, hard work, and self-confidence, inspires the new generation to advance in the fields of science and research," Mr Adityanath said.

Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak agreed with the chief minister, while Dr Narayanan said that Shukla's experiments aboard the ISS will directly support preparations for India's human spaceflight programme.

City On Its Feet

Earlier, large crowds lined the route from the airport to the city centre, waving flags and chanting slogans as the astronaut's convoy passed. Students, residents, and well-wishers turned out in huge numbers, reflecting both the city's pride and the country's growing ambitions in space.

The celebrations in Lucknow marked more than just a homecoming. For many, they symbolised India's steady march toward joining the select group of nations capable of human spaceflight.

Link To Gaganyaan

Mr Shukla recently participated in the Axiom Mission to the ISS, where he carried out microgravity experiments for ISRO and scripted history by becoming the second Indian after Rakesh Sharma to go to space and the first to visit the ISS aboard the Axiom-4 mission with three other astronauts.



He is among the astronauts shortlisted for India's first indigenous human space mission, Gaganyaan, scheduled for launch later this decade.

Speaking at the ceremony, Shukla said returning to Lucknow was an emotional moment and thanked citizens for their overwhelming support.

"As the deputy chief minister (Keshav Prasad Maurya) said, the day is not far when people will speak of ISRO over NASA. I believe this is not a dream, but a reality waiting to happen," Mr Shukla said, as reported by news agency PTI.

Mr Shukla also said that during his mission, he interacted with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and spoke with children on three occasions.

