8 Minutes After Sending Shubhanshu Shukla To Space, Falcon 9 Back To Earth

Eight minutes after the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket blasted off from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida, carrying a four-member Crew Dragon capsule to the International Space Station - it returned safely to Earth. The capsule containing four astronauts, including Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, the second Indian to go into space, continued on its way to the ISS.

The launch, delayed six times already, hovered on the edge of a seventh delay after a software glitch prevented upload of weather data. However, that was resolved with minutes to go and, a little past 12.01 pm (India time), the Falcon 9 rocket's powerful Merlin engines roared into life.

The rocket then slowly, but surely, lifted off from the Kennedy Space Center's Launch Complex 39A - the spot from where Neil Armstrong set off for the moon on Apollo 11 in 1969.

And, with that, the Axiom Mission 4, or AX-4, was successfully launched.

The Crew Dragon capsule is expected to reach the ISS after a flight of about 28 hours, then dock with the outpost as the two vehicles soar together in orbit some 250 miles (400 km) above Earth.