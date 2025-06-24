Drugs, Scams, Blackmail: Actor Srikanth's Arrest In Cocaine Case Blows Lid Off Big Racket

The arrest of actor Srikanth in a high-profile cocaine case has led to explosive revelations about a widening criminal network in Chennai - one that allegedly spans drug supply, job scams, blackmail, and land grabbing.

Police say the main accused, Prasad, who allegedly supplied cocaine to Srikanth, has now been found to have hosted drug-fueled parties and sold cocaine to multiple individuals.

But drug trafficking is only one part of what police are calling a multi-layered criminal operation.

According to investigators, Prasad also ran an elaborate job racket, cheating over 200 people by promising them government jobs. Victims were lured with fake assurances of placements in the Chennai Corporation, Railways, Income Tax Department, and Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC).

Police sources say Prasad collected amounts ranging from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 20 lakh from each aspirant.

Adding a disturbing dimension, Prasad also blackmailed individuals by gaining access to their call and location records, allegedly with the help of two sub-inspectors now under investigation.

A head constable based in Madurai, who was reportedly in close contact with Prasad, has already been arrested.

Investigators are also probing Ajay Vandaiyar, a known associate of Prasad. Ajay has been accused of intimidating landowners, particularly targeting Non-Resident Indians (NRIs). Police allege he used forged documents to illegally grab properties.

A financial probe is now underway into transactions involving "AJ Trust and Enterprises," a front operated by Vandaiyar.

So far, 22 people have been arrested in the case, and five have been detained under the stringent Goondas Act. Senior police officials say that anyone withholding information about drug use or peddling will also face legal consequences.