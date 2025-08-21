Serena Williams Reveals She Lost 14 kg Using Weight-Loss Medication: "I Feel Great"

Serena Williams has opened up about her weight loss journey, revealing she lost 31 pounds (14 kg) with the help of a weight loss drug. The 23-time Grand Slam champion started using a GLP-1 medication after her second child, as part of a paid partnership with healthcare company Ro. Williams didn't specify which GLP-1 medication she's taking, but shared that she initially used it inconsistently before becoming fully committed to the treatment. She's been working with Ro to normalise the use of weight loss medications and break down stigmas surrounding them.

According to Williams, the medication has not only helped her lose weight but also improved her overall health, with noticeable enhancements in her blood sugar levels and reduced joint pain.

"I feel great. I feel really good and healthy. I feel light physically and light mentally," she told People.

She also shared a video on Instagram, explaining the reasons behind her decision. "Taking care of yourself isn't a weakness, it's a power. I've never been about shortcuts, not in my career, and not in my health. I'm on a GLP-1 because it was the right tool to help me feel healthy," she wrote.

The 43-year-old tennis star attributed the start of her weight struggles to 2017, following the birth of her daughter, Alexis Olympia, which was delivered via emergency C-section. She admitted that she was struggling to lose weight post-pregnancy, despite trying various methods such as intense workouts. She had also tried various diets, including vegan and vegetarian options, and a high-protein diet, as well as exercising regularly, often reaching 20,000 steps per day.

"A misconception is that it's a shortcut. As an athlete and as someone that has done everything, I just couldn't get my weight to where I needed to be at a healthy place — and believe me, I don't take shortcuts," she told Today.

"As a woman, you go through different cycles in your life. … No matter what I did — running, walking, I would walk for hours because they say that's good, I literally was playing a professional sport — and I could never go back to where I needed to be for my health. Then, after my second kid, it just got even harder. So, then I was like, OK, I have to try something different," she added.

Williams reported no side effects from the weight loss medication injections. She's now considering staying on the medication long-term, feeling like her body has found balance again.

Serena Williams and her husband, Alexis Ohanian, Reddit's co-founder, have two daughters: 7-year-old Olympia and 2-year-old Adira. Notably, Ohanian is an investor in Ro, the healthcare company Williams partners with for her weight loss treatment.

How do GLP-1 drugs work?

GLP-1 drugs work by mimicking a natural hormone released after eating, leading to reduced appetite, feeling full faster, and slowed stomach emptying. These effects facilitate weight loss and also make the medications useful for treating diabetes by triggering insulin release.

Typically, GLP-1 medications are prescribed for obesity or diabetes, often in conjunction with recommended lifestyle changes such as diet and exercise.