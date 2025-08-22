Drugs Worth Rs 75 Crore Seized In Mizoram, 8 Arrested

Drugs worth Rs 75 crore were seized and eight people were arrested in what officials described as the second-biggest Methamphetamine haul in Mizoram.

The Mizoram Excise and Narcotics Department, in collaboration with the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and Border Security Force (BSF), on Thursday intercepted vehicles suspected to be carrying drugs on the National Highway between Keifang and Seling.

During inspection, 49 kg of Methamphetamine and 36 grams of heroin were found in the concealed compartments of two trucks. The haul marks one of the most significant busts in recent years after the record seizure of around 100 kgs of methamphetamine a few years ago. Preliminary investigations suggest that the drugs had been smuggled in from Myanmar.

In what officials have described as the second-largest methamphetamine seizure in Mizoram, law enforcement authorities intercepted a consignment of Methamphetamine valued at several crores of rupees on Thursday.

A case was filed against the eight arrested people under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985. If convicted, they could face imprisonment of 10 to 20 years with a fine of Rs 1 to 2 lakh.