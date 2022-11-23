Heroin Worth Nearly Rs 14 Crore Seized In Mizoram: Report

The seized heroin was valued at Rs 13.8 crore in international market, said police. (Representational)

The Mizoram Police seized heroin weighing 2.76 kg, valued at Rs 13.8 crore in the international market, in Aizawl district, police said today.

The seizure was made on early Tuesday morning based on inputs that suspected drugs were being transported along the MZU road in the district, said police.

"A police party along with two civilian witnesses rushed to the spot. On conducting a thorough search in the area after midnight, a big sack containing 22 black polythene parcels were found hidden in the bushes about 12 meters down from the roadside," said a senior police officer.

"On checking, 215 soap cases containing heroin, weighing 2.76 kg and valued at Rs 13.8 crore in the international market, was recovered and seized," the officer said.

A case has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)