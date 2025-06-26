What Alpha Males Of <i>Animal</i> And <i>Kabir Singh</i> Can Learn From Aamir Khan's <i>Sitaare Zameen Par</i> Role

It will soon be a week for Sitaare Zameen Par in theatres. It is the story of a temperamental basketball coach, played by Bollywood star Aamir Khan, who finds a new meaning in his life after he is put on community service to train a bunch of children with intellectual disabilities.

During the course of this journey, we meet an emotional man who struggles with his insecurities, childhood trauma, and the fears that won't leave him. And he cries. Oh, he cries.

Aamir Khan, whose last film Laal Singh Chaddha didn't work at the box office, returned to the big screen to play a flawed, vulnerable, but softer beta male character in Sitaare Zameen Par.

This too at a time when alpha male characters in films such as Animal and Kabir Singh continue to rule the box office. That Sitaare Zameen Par, mounted on a reported budget of Rs 90 crore, has earned over Rs 75 crore within five days of its release is a healthy sign for both Bollywood filmmakers and the theatre exhibition industry. As of today, the film's Day 6 collections stand at Rs 82.40 crore.

An Imperfect 'Mr Perfectionist'

Aamir Khan, dubbed as Mr Perfectionist in media circles, essays the role of a perpetually frustrated basketball coach Gulshan in Sitaare Zameen Par. In the first half of the film, there's not much to empathise with the character. He is irritable, a warts and all character. As the story progresses, we are introduced to the Gulshan who is hiding many secrets.

In the first half an hour, we are also introduced to Gulshan's wife Sunita (Genelia Deshmukh). She is understanding and supportive, despite always being the one who compromises for him. Sunita desperately wants to be a mother, but Gulshan does not want a child. Soon, we find out the reason behind his aversion.

A still from the film

He does not want to be a part of any confrontational conversations. So much so, that when Sunita tries to reason with him, Gulshan leaves her deserted.

While the first half showcases all the unlikeable qualities in Gulshan, the latter shows him in a new light. His character slowly begins turning over a new leaf. Seeing the differently-abled children find happiness despite their many limitations instils hope in him. For a coach who begins his journey with a defeatist attitude towards these children, Gulshan charts a whole new journey in the film.

Returning to the theatres with a film like Sitaare Zameen Par, especially after the failure of Laal Singh Chaddha, was quite a gamble for Aamir Khan, the actor as well as the producer - not only because he decided to release the film exclusively in theatres but also portray a character that goes against the zeitgeist.

He did not hop onto the bandwagon to play the character as a larger-than-life alpha male. And maybe that's what worked in Aamir Khan's favour. His Gulshan has real problems, but he counters them and comes to terms with them, one by one.

Being vulnerable and aware about his feelings looked good on him.

The Alpha Male Syndrome, Courtesy Animal, Kabir Singh, Et Al

The year was 2019, filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga went national with Kabir Singh, the remake of his Telugu cinema debut Arjun Reddy. Suddenly, true love on screen validated every toxic lover's fantasy -- anger issues, violence, insecurity, and a bruised male ego that justified anything and everything in a relationship.

Kabir Singh turned out to be a game-changer for Shahid Kapoor, but it also evoked strong reactions from women. The alpha male phenomenon was all about representing a man's undying love, regardless of his actions on screen. He became the sought-after hero.

A still from the film

In Kabir Singh, Shahid Kapoor too played a complex and flawed character. There are some traits common between his character and Gulshan from Sitaare Zameen Par, albeit a bit softer. Kabir Singh also has a volatile temper, he suffers from substance abuse and impulsiveness that leads to him being isolated.

Gulshan too has anger issues, abandonment issues, and an alcohol addiction. The difference is while Gulshan's flaws take the form of empathy and shared happiness when he bonds with the children, Kabir Singh has a destructive streak which he justifies because he is heartbroken.

In Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal, Ranbir Kapoor's character Rannvijay is again depicted as a complicated character whose first instinct is to react with violence to protect himself and assert his dominance. Like an animal. Both Kabir Singh and Rannvijay are obsessive, emotional abusers and battle daddy issues.

A scene from the film

Drawing parallels with two of the most important films in recent times where flawed characters are confused with toxic representations of alpha males, Aamir Khan's empathetic version of someone dealing with similar problems in Sitaare Zameen Par comes as a breath of fresh air.

The 10 #Sitaare in #SitaareZameenPar won our hearts, made us laugh & cry just like Gulshan/Aamir Sir taught us to be kind, caring & be good human beings. Even though they are the real stars in the movie I want to add that #AamirKhan Sir gave 1 of his finest performance in #SZP. pic.twitter.com/hKyWWcrwqC — Sayantan Saha (@Sayanta67220038) June 22, 2025

Aamir Khan's Penchant For Grey Characters

While Sitaare Zameen Par is currently in the limelight where Aamir Khan's imperfect personality makes you want to root for him, he has played quite a few grey or troubled characters in the last few years.

At the turn of the century, in 2001, came Dil Chahta Hai which saw the actor play a young urban man Akash who is selfish and carefree. His blunt nature almost costs him his friendship and avoidant personality his love.

A still from the film

In Fanaa (2006), he played Rehan, a terrorist posing as a charismatic tourist guide who falls in love with Zooni (Kajol). Rehan is ruthless, but he is not entirely evil. Despite his sinister plans, he really does love Zooni.

A still from the film

Six years later in Talaash, the actor played the tough cop Surjan Singh Shekhawat who is investigating a high-profile case while battling grief of losing his only son, survivor's guilt, insomnia as he tries to keep his marriage intact.

A still from the film

Aamir Khan, who wields a lot of power and influence as one of the country's most prominent A-listers and producers, must be praised for essaying a non-hero-like character in Sitaare Zameen Par's Gulshan.

For someone who may have got used to the ring of being called 'Mr Perfectionist', he makes imperfections shine like the gold in the vessels repaired through the Japanese artform of Kintsugi.