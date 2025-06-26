<i>Sitaare Zameen Par</i> Box Office Collection Day 6: Aamir Khan's Film Maintains An "Impressive Hold", Mints Rs 82.40 Crore

Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par has been performing well even on weekdays, with strong word-of-mouth and positive reviews expanding its reach among the urban audiences. After six days of its release, the film managed to earn Rs 82.40 crore.

Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par, which marked his return to the big screen after three years, minted Rs 7.25 crore on Wednesday. The earnings saw a slight drop from its Monday and Tuesday earnings. But it managed to keep its momentum intact.

Sitaare Zameen Par opened its collection with Rs 10.7 crore. Over the last weekend the film pulled up its earnings with Rs 60 crore in total.

On Monday and Tuesday, the earnings hovered around Rs 8 crore. Significantly, the film didn't go for discounted ticket pricings on Tuesday and kept its earnings intact, in tally with its Monday numbers.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, "#SitaareZameenPar maintains a rock-steady trend on Tuesday - the numbers are at par with Monday... Business continues to be driven by urban centres and premium properties beyond the metros - the target audience for the film.

Interestingly, much like #Raid2 recently, #SitaareZameenPar did not opt for the discounted pricing on Tuesday, yet the hold is impressive."

The film has been directed by RS Prasanna. Apart from Aamir Khan, Genelia Deshmukh, Brijendra Kala, Dolly Ahluwalia and 10 debutant neurodivergent actors play pivotal roles in the film.

In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave Sitaare Zameen Par 3.5 out of 5 stars. He wrote, "Sitaare Zameen Par blends comedy, emotions and the infectious vitality of a physically tough sport to drive home the resilience of the human spirit in the face of adversity - physical, mental and societal."

Ahead of completing a week at the box office, Sitaare Zameen Par managed to earn Rs 82.40 crore at the doemstic box office. With new films releasing on June 27, Aamir Khan's film will have to keep its hold intact to score big.