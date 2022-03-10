Farhan Akhtar On Life After Marriage With Shibani Dandekar: 'This Just Feels....'

Farhan and Shibani wedding pic (Courtesy: faroutakhtar)

Highlights Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar got married on February 19

Recently, Farhan talked about life after marriage

"Shibani and I have been together for many years now," he said

For the first time after his wedding with Shibani Dandekar, Farhan Akhtar has talked about life after marriage. In an interview with India Today, Farhan said, "I don't know if it feels any different. Shibani and I have been together for many years now. So, on some level, this puts some kind of an official tag to it. But apart from that, our relationship is amazing. It has been since we started dating and we've taken this to another level together. This just feels great as always." Farhan and Shibani got married on February 19, at Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi's bungalow at Khandala. On February 24, they got their marriage registered.

Today, Farhan Akhtar shared a photo with his friends. The photo is from his wedding. He captioned the photo as "Point taken. #boysinbows" and all the boys are pointing towards Farhan. Shibani Dandekar left an array of lit emojis in the comment section.

Check out the photo here:

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar's wedding was attended by close friends and family members. After their wedding, Farhan had shared photos from the big day and had captioned them as "A few days ago, @shibanidandekar & I celebrated our union and we are deeply grateful to all those who did respect our need for privacy on the day. The celebration, however, is incomplete without sharing some precious moments with you and seeking your blessings as we begin our journey across the skies of time, together. With love from us to you."

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar first met in 2015 on a reality show I Can Do It.