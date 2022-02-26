Inside Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar's Civil Marriage

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar's wedding pics (Courtesy: faroutakhtar)

Highlights Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar got married on February 19

On February 21, they had their civil marriage

Farhan and Shibani have shared photos from their civil marriage

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar have treated their fans with photos from their civil marriage. Farhan and Shibani's civil marriage took place on February 21 in Mumbai. Farhan Akhtar chose a golden sherwani from designer Sabyasachi Mukerji for the civil wedding and Shibani Dandekar opted for a pastel saree from Anamika Khanna. Sharing the photos, Farhan wrote, "I do. @shibanidandekar," followed by a red heart emoji. He also thanked Sabaysachi and wrote, "Thank you @sabyasachiofficial for giving my special day a unique golden touch like only you can." "I do @faroutakhtar," reads Shibani Dandekar's caption. Talking about her wedding saree, Shibani wrote, "My beautiful wedding sari which I will treasure always by @anamikakhanna.in."

Check out photos from Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar's civil marriage:

Shibani Dandekar also shared photos from inside Farhan Akhtar's house. In one of the photos, she is posing with her sisters Anusha and Apeksha Dandekar. In another, Shibani is hugging Farhan. She captioned the photos as "XXI-II-XXII." Anusha Dandekar left an array of red heart emojis and love-struck emojis.

Check out the photos:

Sharing more surreal photos with Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar wrote, "I love you @faroutakhtar."

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar got married on February 19 at Javed Akhtar and Shaban Azmi's Khandala house. It was an intimate affair with only close friends and family members. A few days back, Farhan shared photos from the wedding and captioned them as "A few days ago, @shibanidandekar & I celebrated our union and we are deeply grateful to all those who did respect our need for privacy on the day. The celebration however, is incomplete without sharing some precious moments with you and seeking your blessings as we begin our journey across the skies of time, together. With love from us to you."

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar met on the sets of the show I Can Do It in 2015.