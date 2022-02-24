Shibani Dandekar Went From 'Bridezilla' To 'Cinderella' - Read Sister Anusha's LOL Post

Farhan and Shibani at their wedding (Courtesy: vjanusha)

Highlights Anusha Dandekar has written a sweet note for Farhan and Shibani

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar got married last week

In her note, Anusha called Farhan "Fu-in-law"

On Thursday, Anusha Dandekar shared a series of photos from sister Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar's wedding. In the caption, Anusha wished the newlywed couple lots of love. Sharing the photos, Anusha Dandekar wrote, "A love like this... Congratulations Chicken and Fu in law. I love you both so very much and watching every day go by with so many people that love you and love to celebrate you was the most beautiful thing ever!" Calling Shibani Dandekar a "Cinderella", Anusha added, "As a sister dealing with Bridezilla was worth it because she became Cinderella in the end."

Anusha Dandekar also jokingly warned Farhan Akhtar and wrote, "Farhan, we hand her over to you now! You can call us whenever you need help, we've changed our numbers though.." Amrita Arora, who also attended Shibani and Farhan's wedding, shared an array of red heart emojis in the comment section.

Check out photos from Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar's wedding:

On Wednesday, Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar shared photos from their wedding and they were magical, to say the least. Farhan captioned the photos as "A few days ago, @shibanidandekar & I celebrated our union and we are deeply grateful to all those who did respect our need for privacy on the day. The celebration however, is incomplete without sharing some precious moments with you and seeking your blessings as we begin our journey across the skies of time, together. With love from us to you."

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar dated each other for close to seven years before getting married. They got married on February 19. The intimate wedding took place at Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi's Khandala house. After her wedding, Shibani has added Akhtar to her name.