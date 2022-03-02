'Not Pregnant, It Was The Tequila,' Posted Shibani Dandekar. Then Sister Apeksha Wrote...

Shibani Dandekar with Farhan Akhtar. (courtesy: apekshadandekar)

Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar's dreamy wedding has left us dazed for days. But wait. There's more to it. After a slew of greetings flooding in from all corners of Bollywood, we've still got more well-wishers for the newlyweds. This time, it's Shibani Dandekar's youngest sister Apeksha Dandekar. Brace yourself for more photos from the adorable wedding ceremony. Apeksha has dropped a set of photos from the wedding and post-wedding festivities. Not just that. She has also left a heartwarming note for the power couple. The caption read, "Congratulations Shibu and F. If your wedding day(ssss) was anything to go by, your life together will be beautiful and full of so much love." Here's what she wrote next, "Now put down the tequila and get back to work. Lots of love to you both."

Wondering why Apesha Dandekar talked about tequila? Well, we've found the mention of the drink in a recent social media update by Shibani Dandekar also. Slamming recent rumours about her pregnancy, Shibani wrote on Instagram Stories, "I am a woman. I am not pregnant. It was tequila."

Screenshot of Shibani Dandekar's Instagram story.

Reacting to her sister's post, Shibani Dandekar shared it on Instagram Stories. She wrote, "Love you, Goosi. Thank you for making my day so special and being by my side."

Screenshot of Shibani Dandekar's Instagram story.

Earlier, Anusha Dandekar had also left her note on sister Shibani Dandekar's wedding with Farhan Akhtar. At first, she congratulated "Chicken and Fu in law." Then, Anusha too added humour to her caption when she wrote, "As a sister dealing with Bridezilla was worth it because she became Cinderella in the end. Farhan we hand her over to you now. You can call us whenever you need help, we've changed our numbers though."

And, then, Shibani Dandekar presented "The Akhtars" to the world. She shared photos from a photoshoot and oh boy. We cannot take our eyes off the newlywed couple. Take a look at the post and you'll know what we are talking about.

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar got married on February 19 at an intimate ceremony, attended by family and close friends.