Farah Khan Praises Ranbir Kapoor's Niece Samara Sahni: "<i>Yeh Ladki</i> Heroine <i>Banegi</i> "

Farah Khan and her cook Dilip recently visited the Delhi residence of Ranbir Kapoor's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni to shoot a vlog. During the shoot, Riddhima's daughter Samara also made an appearance in the vlog.

As soon as she walked into the room, Samara immediately asked to check the monitor to see how she looked.

To which, Farah jokingly said, "Yeh ladki heroine banegi [This girl will become a heroine]."

She further complimented Samara's appearance and instructed her team to ensure proper lighting on her face.

The filmmaker said, "Ache se light kar ma'am ko. Under-eye nahi aana chahiye [Ensure that the lighting on her face is proper. The under-eye shouldn't be visible].”

Later, when Samara requested to reshoot, Farah playfully teased her, saying, "Humara budget nahi hai do-do baar film karne ka [We don't have the budget to film everything twice].”

Despite this, Farah eventually agreed to let Samara retake her entry.

“Samara, I can officially say that I have launched you. After Rakhi Sawant, Malaika Arora, Deepika Padukone, and Dilip, I have launched Ms Samara," she quipped.

Earlier this year, a video of Samara Sahni seemingly pushing her grandmother Neetu Kapoor on the red carpet at Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani's wedding went viral on the Internet.

Reacting to the clip, Riddhima said, “Samara ka kya hai na, ki, ‘Main agar camera mein dekhungi, toh I am just going to give like a blue steel look.' [Samara has a tendency to give a blue steel look while posing for the camera]” So, I told her that it looks like you are angry."

Samara further explained her side, saying, "Let a girl have a resting face. It's not a problem. It's just a resting face."

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni got married to Bharat Sahni in 2006. The couple welcomed daughter Samara in 2011. Riddhima rose to fame with her stint in the third installment of the Netflix reality show Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives.