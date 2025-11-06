Farah Khan Recalls When A Director Harassed Her, Twinkle Khanna Says She Was "Witness"

Farah Khan, who has earned a new fan base with her content (vlogs) on her YouTube channel, appeared as a guest on Twinkle Khanna and Kajol's Amazon Prime talk show Two Much With Twinkle Khanna And Kajol. Farah Khan, who rose in Bollywood from a choreographer to a filmmaker, recalled an episode when a director harassed her on set. Twinkle Khanna said she was the "witness" to the encounter Farah was talking about.

What Farah Said About Facing Harassment

Farah recalled an incident when a director tried to make advances towards her while she was working on his film as a choreographer. "He came into my room to discuss a song or something while I was in bed, and he sat next to me. I had to kick him out," Farah recounted.

Twinkle, who was present during the incident, shared, "He was after her, no matter what. She had to physically kick him. This happened. I was the witness."

Why Farah Khan Started Doing Vlogs

During the same episode, Farah Khan talked about why she moved to making YouTube content after being successful in the film business.

"Even when my movie was not happening, when I wasn't directing, I said chal (come on), let me do YouTube because I can see the skew. Also, I have 3 kids who go to university next year, and that's bloody expensive. So I just said for a lark, let me start a show on YouTube, and that just clicked," she said.

Farah Khan has three children—Czar, Anya, and Diva—with filmmaker-husband Shirish Kunder.

Farah Khan is known for directing films like Om Shanti Om, Main Hoon Na, and Tees Maar Khan, to name a few.