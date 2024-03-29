Ananya Panday And Rumoured Boyfriend Aditya Roy Kapur Just Collaborated For An Ad And The Internet Can't Keep Calm

Ananya Panday shared this image. (courtesy: ananyapanday)

A new day, a new update about rumoured celebrity couple Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur. The two have collaborated for an eyewear brand. After the brand officially released a picture from the shoot, fans of Ananya and Aditya can't keep calm. In the picture shared on Instagram, we can see the rumoured couple standing next to each other. Ananya's hand rests on Aditya's shoulder, while the actor wraps his arm around the actress' back. Both of them are wearing cool shades and pastel outfits as they pose for the camera. A user wrote, "Finally you guys made it official.” Another one added, “Ananya coy Kapoor.” IYKYK. A user chimed in by saying, “They look so good together.” A fan exclaimed, “AdiNya's Instagram Debut.” A comment read, “Finally, you guys made it official.”

A few days ago, Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur were clicked while shooting for this campaign. In the picture, the two are twinning in the shades of lilac. Click here to read all about it.

Last year, during her appearance on Karan Johar's talk show Koffee With Karan Season 8, Ananya Panday faced numerous questions about her rumoured boyfriend. KJo remarked, "Denying your relationships, isn't that a bit last season." Ananya replied, "I don't think it is last season, I think it's forever. You should... I am not saying you should deny your relationships or accept them. You should just do what works for you and I think some things are private and special and it should be kept that way."

When Karan Johar asked about managing her nights, referencing Aditya's web series The Night Manager, Ananya Panday replied, "Honestly, as well as my days. Both my nights and days are managed pretty well." Then, Karan inquired if Ananya had been "Gumraah in love" (referring to Aditya's film). She responded, "Aashiqui aisi hi hoti hai" (referring to Aditya's role in Aashiqui 2). The questions about Aditya Roy Kapur persisted during the episode.

"So are you in a friend zone with Aditya Roy Kapur or is it more?" asked Karan Johar. When the filmmaker mentioned, "Pyaar dosti hai," Ananya added, "Best friends, we are really good friends."

On the work front, Ananya Panday was last seen in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. Meanwhile, Aditya Roy Kapur will feature alongside Sara Ali Khan in Metro… In Dino.