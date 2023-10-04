Ananya Panday And Aditya Roy Kapur's Movie Date At Thank You For Coming Screening

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur pictured at the screening.

Not a week goes by without Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur occupying a spot on the list of trends for their rumoured relationship. Last night, Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur stepped out for a movie date. They attended the screening of Thank You For Coming in Mumbai. Ananya was pretty was ever in a pastel top that she paired with denims, while Aditya Roy Kapur was dressed in his festive best. Ananya and Aditya are frequently spotted together in the city. They were also holidaying in Portugal earlier this year, photos from which went crazy viral.

Here are the photos of Aditya and Ananya from last night's screening:

Earlier this year, Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur walked together on the runway during a fashion show. They were also pictured together at Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's Mumbai reception in February. Ananya Panday also cheered for Aditya Roy Kapur at the screening of his web series The Night Manager. He also attended the screening of her film Dream Girl 2 along with his family. They were also pictured at a party hosted for Love Nwantiti singer CKay earlier this year. The actors also watched Greta Gerwig's Barbie together in Mumbai.

Rumours about Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday first surfaced when they were pictured together at Manish Malhotra's Diwali party last year. Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday first trended big time when Karan Johar asked the Liger actress on his show Koffee With Karan 7 last year: "I saw at my party... What's brewing between you and Aditya Roy Kapoor?" After much ado, Ananya replied, "I find Aditya Roy Kapur hot."