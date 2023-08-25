Ananya Panday's Cheer Squad At Dream Girl 2 Screening: Friends And Aditya Roy Kapur's Family

Meet Ananya Panday's cheer squad at the screening.

At the screening of her film Dream Girl 2, Ananya Panday's cheer squad was huge. Ananya Panday's mom Bhavana and dad Chunky posed with her at the event. Also present at the screening was Ananya's rumoured boyfriend Aditya Roy Kapur, along with his family. Aditya was pictured posing solo. Aditya's brothers Siddharth and Kunaal Roy Kapur also attended the screening. His sister-in-law Vidya Balan also watched the film. Ananya's BFFs and childhood friends Suhana Khan, Navya Naveli Nanda and Shanaya Kapoor also watched the film.

See pictures from last night here:

Meanwhile, the film's lead actor Ayushmann Khurrana attended the film's screening with his real life dream girl, author-filmmaker, Tahira Kashyap.

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur made headlines earlier this year when photos from their Portugal trip went viral. They were pictured at Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding reception in Mumbai in February. In March, they trended big time after they walked the ramp together during a fashion show in Mumbai.

Coming back to the film, the first installment of the film featured Ayushmann Khurrana alongside Nushrratt Bharuccha, Annu Kapoor, Vijay Raaz and Manjot Singh in pivotal roles. The film was directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and it was produced by Ekta Kapoor. In the second installment of the film, Nushrratt Bharuccha has been replaced by Ananya Panday.

Dream Girl showcased the story of Karamveer Singh (Ayushmann), who takes up the job at a call center, where he talks to people as a phone pal in the voice of a girl named Pooja. Amid the process, everyone competes for Pooja's attention, which leads to a comedy of errors.