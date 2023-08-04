Chunky Panday On Ananya-Aditya Roy Kapur Dating Rumours: 'Collateral Damage...'

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur (L), Chunky Panday (R). (Image Courtesy: Instagram)

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur have been making headlines for their rumoured relationship for quite some time now. Reports of the actors dating gained momentum after they were pictured holidaying together in Portugal. Now, Ananya Panday's father, actor Chunky Panday has spoken about his daughter's dating life and the interest it has generated among fans. Explaining that such conjecture is an inevitable part of their profession, he told Bollywood Bubble, “Nahi nahi… wo toh hone wala hai (Such things are bound to happen.) They say na you live by the sword you die by the sword. We are in the glamour profession. Ye sab hone wala hai (All this will happen). Collateral damage hone wala hai. You can't prevent it.”

Further, Chunky Panday also spoke about who he thinks looks good with Ananya Panday on-screen. “I think right from Tiger Shroff starting off, even with Karthik Aaryan in Pati Patni Aur Woh. They were superb so she has always complemented the heroes and it's been a great journey for her. She's lucky.”

Previously, Aditya Roy Kapur also spoke about his rather well-documented holiday. Without addressing the Ananya Panday rumours, the Fitoor actor told Hindustan Times, "I definitely needed a break. I missed the monsoons though; I love monsoons in Mumbai. Since the moment I came back, it has been raining non-stop for one week."

On being told that his holiday made headlines, Aditya Roy Kapur said, "It's a good thing I am not so much on social media but definitely, I have heard."

Here are some viral images of the couple from their holiday:

Rumours of the actors being a couple first surfaced following Ananya Panday's comment about Aditya Roy Kapur on Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan, last year. On the show, the filmmaker asked the actress, "I saw at my party... What's brewing between you and Aditya Roy Kapoor?" To this, Ananya replied, "I find Aditya Roy Kapur hot."

Ananya Panday was last seen in Liger opposite Vijay Deverakonda. She appeared in a cameo in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The actress will be seen next in Dream Girl 2. Meanwhile, on the work front, Aditya Roy Kapur was last seen in the web series The Night Manager.