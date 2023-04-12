Explained: Why Allu Arjun Is Dressed The Way He Is In Pushpa: The Rule First Look

Allu Arjun in Pushpa: The Rule. (courtesy: alluarjunonline)

Allu Arjun treated his fans to a brand new poster from his upcoming film Pushpa: The Rule on his 41st birthday on April 8. In the poster, Allu Arjun is seen sporting red and blue body paint. He is seen wearing a pattu saree and he is also seen sporting earrings, nose pin, necklaces, bangles, a septum ring and a garland of lemons around his neck. He also holds a gun in his hand. According to insiders, Allu Arjun's look represents a very grassroot festival where men dress in this unique way to pay ode to the customs.

Take a look at Allu Arjun's Pushpa: The Rule poster here:

The makers also shared a clip from the "Where is Pushpa" series last week and it went insanely viral. The video showcases that a hunt for Pushpa is on and that even tigers are afraid of him. Check it out.

The first part of Pushpa showcased power tussles set against the backdrop of red sandalwood smuggling. The impressive star cast of Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil along with Dhanunjaya, Rao Ramesh, Sunil, Anasuya Bharadwaj return for the second installment. Pushpa: The Rise was a huge hit at the box office. The film released in 2021 and its songs Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava, Srivalli and Saami Saami were also huge hits.

Pushpa - The Rule has been written and directed by Sukumar. Produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers in association with Sukumar Writings, the film is slated to release in theatres this year.