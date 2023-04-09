Allu Arjun Shares Gratitude Note A Day After His Birthday: 'Truly Blessed And Humbled'

Allu Arjun shared this picture. (courtesy: alluarjunonline)

Allu Arjun, who celebrated his 41st birthday on Saturday, was extremely "humbled" upon receiving innumerable wishes and gallons of love from his fans from all across. Expressing gratitude towards his social media family and fans, the Pushpa star on Sunday morning posted an endearing picture of himself with folded hands as he thanked all for showering him with so much affection. Appearing in the image and perhaps adding to the cuteness quotient are also the actor's children, son Ayaan and daughter Arha. Sharing the image on his Instagram handle, the actor wrote, "Thank You all. Thank you for all the love & wishes from all over. I am truly blessed. Humbled. Gratitude Forever."

Take a look at the heartfelt post here:

In case you missed it, on the occasion of his birthday, Allu Arjun also unveiled the poster of his much-awaited film Pushpa: The Rule. The actor shared a poster from the film on his birthday eve on Friday. In it, All Arjun can be seen adorning a saree with his face, painted in shades of blue and red. Allu Arjun captioned the post, "Pushpa 2 the rule begins." The comments section of the post was flooded in no time. "Woahhhhh," wrote Raashii Khanna. Disha Patani and Huma Qureshi dropped fire emojis in the comments. David Warner, a confessed Allu Arjun fan commented "I can't wait."

Check out the poster of Pushpa 2 here:

In addition, the makers also shared a clip from the "Where is Pushpa" series on Friday. The clip took social media by storm. Take a look at it:

Pushpa - The Rule has been written and directed by Sukumar. Produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers in association with Sukumar Writings, the film is slated to release in theatres this year.

The actor, who works predominantly in the Telugu film industry is known for his stylish looks, exceptional dancing skills, and powerful performances. Over the years, Allu Arjun has carved a niche for himself in the hearts of his fans with a range of projects.