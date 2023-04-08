Pushpa: The Rule New Poster Is Allu Arjun's Birthday Treat To Fans

Allu Arjun in Pushpa: The Ruke. (courtesy: alluarjunonline)

Allu Arjun gave his fans a birthday treat in the form of a brand new poster of his film Pushpa: The Rule. Allu Arjun, who celebrates his 41st birthday today, shared a poster from the film on his birthday eve on Friday. All Arjun can be seen in a striking new look in the poster. A bejeweled Allu Arjun can be seen dressed in a saree and his face is painted in shades of blue and red. He simply captioned the post: "Pushpa 2 the rule begins." The comments section of the post was flooded in not time. "Woahhhhh," wrote Raashii Khanna. Disha Patani and Huma Qureshi dropped fire emojis in the comments. David Warner, a self-confessed Allu Arjun fan commented "I can't wait."

Check out the poster of Pushpa 2 here:

The makers also shared a clip from the "Where is Pushpa" series on Friday and it went insanely viral. Check it out.

The first part of Pushpa showcased power tussles set against the backdrop of red sandalwood smuggling. The impressive star cast of Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil along with Dhanunjaya, Rao Ramesh, Sunil, Anasuya Bharadwaj return for the second installment. Pushpa: The Rise was a huge hit at the box office. The film released in 2021 and its songs Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava, Srivalli and Saami Saami were also huge hits.

Pushpa - The Rule has been written and directed by Sukumar. Produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers in association with Sukumar Writings, the film is slated to release in theatres this year.