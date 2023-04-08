Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 First Look Reviewed By Uncle Chiranjeevi

Allu Arjun in Pushpa 2. (courtesy: alluarjunonline)

Happy birthday, Allu Arjun. The actor turns 41 today. Wishes are pouring in from all corners for the stylish actor. Well, the award for the best birthday message goes to Allu Arjun's uncle, superstar Chiranjeevi. He has also given a shout out to Allu Arjun's first look in Pushpa: The Rule. As per Chiranjeevi, Pushpa “rocks”. We can't help but agree on this. The poster was released by the makers on the eve of Allu Arjun's birthday. Wishing Allu Arjun all the very best for his much-awaited film, Chiranjeevi wrote, “Happy Birthday, dear Bunny, Allu Arjun! Many Happy Returns. Also, the first look of #Pushpa2TheRule rocks! All The Very Best!!”

Happy Birthday Dear Bunny @alluarjun !

Many Happy Returns!! ????????



Also The First Look of #Pushpa2TheRule Rocks!

All The Very Best!! — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) April 8, 2023

All Arjun's co-star in Pushpa Rashmika Mandanna has shared a heartwarming birthday note on Twitter. Along with a picture featuring herself and the birthday boy, Rashmika wrote, “ Happiest of birthdays to my Pushpa Raj, Allu Arjun. The entire world is waiting to watch you back in action as Pushpa and I hope they love you more and more. #Thaggedhele Sending you lots of love, sir.”

Happiest of birthdays to my Pushparaj @alluarjun



The entire world is waiting to watch you back in action as Pushpa and I hope they love you more and more. #Thaggedhele



Sending you lots of love sir pic.twitter.com/taQO3pRtdu — Rashmika Mandanna (@iamRashmika) April 8, 2023

Allu Arjun aka Pushpa: The Rule's first look poster became an instant hit on social media. The actor's never-seen-before avatar was much loved by fans. A bejewelled Allu Arjun can be seen wearing a saree. His face is painted in shades of blue and red. Don't miss that nose ring. Sharing the poster, the actor wrote, “#Pushpa2TheRule Begins!!!”

Oh, and, how can we miss a video of Pushpa: The Rule? It ticked all the boxes, to say the least. The clip, in a way, also answers the question “Where Is Pushpa”. While the “hunt” game is on, fans get a glimpse of Pushpa Raj in a jungle. PS: Even the majestic tigers are afraid of him. The gripping video ends with Allu Arjun saying, "It's Pushpa's rule."



Pushpa - The Rule has been written and directed by Sukumar. The first part, Pushpa: The Rise released in 2021.