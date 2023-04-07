Weekend Binge: Ahead Of Allu Arjun's Birthday, A Watch List

Allu Arjun in a still from Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. (courtesy: HaarikaHassine)

Allu Arjun is a name that needs no introduction. The actor, who works predominantly in the Telugu film industry is known for his stylish looks, exceptional dancing skills, and powerful performances. His films are a perfect blend of action, romance, and drama, making him a favourite among moviegoers. Over the years, Allu Arjun has carved a niche for himself in the hearts of his fans with a range of projects. The actor celebrates his 41st birthday on Saturday (April 8) and is enjoying the phenomenal success of his last release Pushpa: The Rise. We think there is no better time to watch some of the gems from Allu Arjun's filmography.

To make things easier for you, we have curated a list of five films – excluding Pushpa: The Rise, because who hasn't seen it already– that you can watch on OTT platforms over the weekend.

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo – Netflix

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, directed by Trivikram Srinivas features Allu Arjun as Bantu, a man who is often neglected by his father. The film follows Bantu's journey as he finds his true identity and fights for what is rightfully his. With a star-studded cast, including Pooja Hegde, Tabu, and Jayaram, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo is a perfect weekend watch.

2. Race Gurram – Sony Liv

Race Gurram is an action-comedy film directed by Surender Reddy. In it, Allu Arjun plays the role of Lucky, a carefree guy who aspires to become a police officer. With its entertaining storyline, catchy music, and outstanding performances, Race Gurram is a must-watch for Allu Arjun fans.

3. Arya 2 – Voot

Arya 2 is a romantic comedy directed by Sukumar. Allu Arjun plays the role of Arya, a happy-go-lucky guy who falls in love with Geetha, played by Kajal Aggarwal. However, when Geetha falls for his friend, played by Navdeep, Arya sets out to win her heart. With its catchy music, hilarious dialogues, and outstanding performances, Arya 2 is a film that is sure to leave you in splits.

4. Sarrainodu – Disney+ Hotstar

In Sarrainodu, Allu Arjun plays the role of Gana, a soldier who is on a mission to take down the local politician. The film follows Gana's journey as he fights for justice. With its high-octane action sequences, powerful performances, and engaging storyline, Sarrainodu is a must-watch for Allu Arjun fans.

5. Desamuduru – YouTube

Desamuduru by Puri Jagannadh follows the journey of Bala played by Allu Arjun as he fights against all odds to win the heart of the girl he loves, played by Hansika Motwani. With its thrilling action sequences, powerful performances, and engaging storyline, Desamuduru is a film that is sure to keep you on the edge of your seat.

Tell us your pick from the list. Happy viewing!