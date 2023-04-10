Allu Arjun And Jr NTR's Twitter Exchange Is Too Good To Miss

Image was shared by Jr NTR. (courtesy: jrntr)

Allu Arjun celebrated his 41st birthday last week. The actor's friends and industry colleagues extended their warmest wishes on social media. Well, there was one particular message that stole our attention. It was by Jr NTR. The RRR actor tweeted, “Wishing you a very happy birthday Bava, Allu Arjun. Have a great one.” To this, the birthday boy replied, “Thank you for your lovely wishes, Bava… Warm Hugs.” Well, the exchange didn't end here. Jr NTR came with a humour-loaded reply. Referring to Allu Arjun's Pushpa, the actor wrote, “Only hugs? Party Leda Pushpa? [Don't you party on your birthday, Pushpa?]” Well, well, Allu Arjun didn't miss this text. He said, “Vasthunna [Coming].” It seems Allu Arjun was referring to Jr NTR and Koratala Siva's upcoming film NTR 30.

Thank you for your lovely wishes Bava … Warm Hugs . — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) April 8, 2023

Vasthunna !! ???? — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) April 8, 2023

Allu Arjun celebrated his birthday with his family and friends. The actor also wrote a heartwarming note on Instagram for all the love and wishes. Sharing a picture of himself, Allu Arjun said, “Thank you all. Thank you for all the love and wishes from all over. I am truly blessed. Humbled. Gratitude Forever…” We could also spot Allu Arjun's son Ayaan and daughter Arha in the pic.

Well, Allu Arjun also gave a wonderful return gift to all his fans by sharing the first look poster of Pushpa:The Rule. The actor's never-seen-before avatar ticked all the boxes. Allu Arjun is wearing a saree and a nose pin. His face is painted in shades of blue and red. The caption read, "Pushpa 2 the rule begins."

To celebrate Allu Arjun's birthday eve, the makers of Pushpa: The Rule released the trailer.

Pushpa: The Rule, directed by Sukumar, also stars Rashmika Mandanna in the lead role. Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers in association with Sukumar Writings have bankrolled the project. The first part, Pushpa: The Rise, was released in 2021.