Exclusive: The <i>Raja Saab</i> Actor Nidhhi Agerwal Says "Too Much Of Anything Is Not Good" About Hyderabad Mobbing Incident

In recent months, several high-profile incidents involving celebrities being mobbed by fans have sparked serious concerns over safety, crowd control, and the need for clear boundaries between stars and their admirers.

In Hyderabad, actor Nidhhi Agerwal was recently mobbed and manhandled by fans while trying to exit a mall, prompting the police to book both the venue and the event organisers for lapses in security. In another alarming incident, actor Dhanush had to physically intervene to protect his co-star Kriti Sanon when an overenthusiastic crowd surged towards her during a film screening in Mumbai.

Hyderabad witnessed yet another chaotic moment when fans broke barricades at a store inauguration to get selfies with Samantha Ruth Prabhu, forcing her security team to form a human chain around her. A similarly frightening situation unfolded at a cafe in the city when Allu Arjun and his wife Sneha Reddy were mobbed by fans. The Pushpa star was seen holding and shielding his wife as the crowd closed in, before ensuring she was safely seated in their car.

The issue extends beyond cinema. Indian cricket superstar Virat Kohli was also mobbed by fans at the Vadodara airport ahead of the first ODI against New Zealand, with security personnel struggling to escort him safely through the crowd.

These repeated incidents raise an uncomfortable question: when does admiration cross the line into intrusion?

Addressing the issue, actors Nidhhi Agerwal and Riddhi Kumar spoke to NDTV during the promotions of their upcoming film The Raja Saab. Nidhhi pointed out that cinema plays a deeply emotional role in the lives of people in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. “These two states have more theatres than the rest of India combined. Films are a part of the culture. People watch movies every weekend, celebrate stars like family. The love is beautiful,” she said, adding, “but too much of anything is not good.”

Riddhi emphasised that love without respect can become overwhelming. “Whether it's a personal relationship or between an artist and fans, overbearing love is never appreciated. Love also includes respect, and respect means space,” she said.

Calling the issue sensitive, Nidhhi said she had more to say but wanted to address it thoughtfully and on the right platform, underlining the importance of handling such conversations responsibly.

The Raja Saab, is a Telugu horror-comedy written and directed by Maruthi. The film stars Prabhas, Sanjay Dutt, and Malavika Mohanan, and is slated for release on January 9. The film will release in Telugu and simultaneously hit theatres in Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

ALSO READ | Nidhhi Agerwal Breaks Silence On Hyderabad Mobbing After Actor Sivaji's Comments: 'Blaming The Victim Is Manipulation'